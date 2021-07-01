https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/01/meghan-mccain-leaving-theview-and-seriously-with-rabid-joy-behar-as-a-cohost-who-could-blame-her/
Sounds like Meghan McCain will be announcing her departure from The View.
Meghan McCain to quit ‘The View’ https://t.co/E9bLENQ8hq #FoxNews
— Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) July 1, 2021
From Fox News:
Meghan McCain will announce on Thursday that she is walking away from her role as the token conservative on ABC News’ “The View.”
“It was her decision,” a person close to McCain told Fox News.
McCain regularly feuds with her liberal co-hosts. She had her first child with husband Ben Domenech last year.
“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” a source from ABC News’ parent company, Disney, told the Daily Mail.
McCain and “The View” did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Honestly, we commend Meghan for being able to stand working alongside that level of crazy for as long as she did.
And the way the audience treated her, especially on social media?
No thanks.
JUST IN: Meghan McCain to announce she’s leaving ‘The View’ https://t.co/qnfR5aWKBa pic.twitter.com/GwQgtXvujC
— New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2021
And they’ll probably replace her with someone else they think is conservative—like Ana Navarro.
— Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) July 1, 2021
Yuck.
So the liberals on @TheView have pushed out yet another conservative voice. Now they can be the echo chamber they obviously long for
— Sandy (@s_j67) July 1, 2021
I’m honestly surprised she lasted this long! Good for her though, @TheView has never been serious about having a conservative woman’s voice on the show.
— Debs 🌻 (@deb_h7) July 1, 2021
I can’t imagine working with Joy. It’s amazing that Meghan could last this long. They’re toxic.
— Ashley Muñoz 🇺🇸 (@AshleyMunozRSBN) July 1, 2021
So now there’s truly no reason to watch it
— just alan (@JustJustalan) July 1, 2021
Nope.
Not one.
