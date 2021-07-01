https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/01/meghan-mccain-leaving-theview-and-seriously-with-rabid-joy-behar-as-a-cohost-who-could-blame-her/

Sounds like Meghan McCain will be announcing her departure from The View.

From Fox News:

Meghan McCain will announce on Thursday that she is walking away from her role as the token conservative on ABC News’ “The View.”

“It was her decision,” a person close to McCain told Fox News.

McCain regularly feuds with her liberal co-hosts. She had her first child with husband Ben Domenech last year.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” a source from ABC News’ parent company, Disney, told the Daily Mail.

McCain and “The View” did not immediately respond to requests for comment.