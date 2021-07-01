https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-mccain-to-announce-resignation-from-the-view-today-liberal-co-hosts-arent-aware-shes-quitting-report

According to an exclusive report, Meghan McCain will announce her resignation from The View on today’s show.

As The Daily Mail reported, McCain will be leaving the show after four years, while her co-hosts are reportedly unaware that she plans to leave, with two years remaining on her contract.

“Meghan will announce her resignation on Thursday’s show,” a Disney source told The Daily Mail.

“The source added that her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, ‘are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned,’” The Daily Mail added.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” the source said. “She will finish at the end of July 2021.”

The outlet also noted that, at the time of publication, neither ABC nor McCain had responded to requests for comment.

Fox News reported that a person close to McCain said that “It was her decision” to leave.

As Page Six noted, “At the beginning of the year, McCain sounded like she wasn’t planning an imminent exit from the talk show — despite her regular on-air clashes with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and other more liberal co-hosts.”

“Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy’s not going anywhere on the show, we all have to live and co-exist together just like Americans right now,” McCain had told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in January, “which is a little deeper of an answer, but we’re all going to try and co-exist and I really want to have us all move forward.”

McCain has regularly clashed with her liberal co-hosts on The View. As The Daily Wire reported on May 18, McCain and Behar “got into a heated exchange … while discussing recent developments regarding the investigation surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).”

“He feels like he has cover in the Republican Party because, as I said, they don’t care what you do there as long as you say that Trump won the election,” Behar claimed.

When asked about the situation, McCain said, “Well, first of all, I have family members and good friends who all work on Capitol Hill in Republican politics, and trust me: the Republican Party and people on Capitol Hill are embarrassed by this. So, I think I have a lot better sourcing on that than you do, Joy, no offense.”

Days later, Behar and McCain sparred again, this time about “vaccine hesitancy among certain demographics.”

“The exchange resulted in McCain trending on Twitter as she responded to Behar’s argument that conservatives are not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to ‘own the libs,’” The Daily Wire explained.

“The messaging is absolute garbage coming from Fauci, and it’s not just about owning the libs,” McCain said. “The demographics on who is vaccine-hesitant, it crosses the gamut. There’s still a lot of hesitancy in the African American community.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

