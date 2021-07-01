https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/msnbc-legal-analyst-leaves-mika-brzezinski-speechless-when-discussing-the-criminal-case-against-the-trump-org-and-allen-weisselberg/

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has reportedly surrendered to authorities in Manhattan. . .

. . .and he and the company are set to be arraigned later today on criminal charges:

The Washington Post reported last night that “the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives”:

But is this all going to turn out to be a nothing-burger? MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos left Mika “speechless” when he talked about just how rare it is for this type of case to become criminal:

We’ll find out later today once the indictments are unsealed just what kind of case the Manhattan DA really has:

