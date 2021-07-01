https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/msnbc-legal-analyst-leaves-mika-brzezinski-speechless-when-discussing-the-criminal-case-against-the-trump-org-and-allen-weisselberg/

The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has reportedly surrendered to authorities in Manhattan. . .

BREAKING: Former Pres. Trump’s long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, has surrendered to authorities in New York to face criminal charges, court officials tell @ABC News. https://t.co/wJ8VfHdl6X — ABC News (@ABC) July 1, 2021

. . .and he and the company are set to be arraigned later today on criminal charges:

Breaking: Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to the Manhattan DA’s office this morning ahead of expected criminal charges against him and the company involving alleged tax crimes, his attorney tells CNN. Weisselberg is set to be arraigned later today. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 1, 2021

The Washington Post reported last night that “the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives”:

NEW: A Manhattan grand jury has filed indictments against President Trump’s company and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg will turn himself in tomorrow. Trump Org will also be arraigned in court, represented by a lawyer.https://t.co/CRl0kkHvqv — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) June 30, 2021

But is this all going to turn out to be a nothing-burger? MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos left Mika “speechless” when he talked about just how rare it is for this type of case to become criminal:

Vendetta by Dem DA? 🤔 “Not sure ANY taxable-fringe-benefit cases brought in federal court last year. Doesn’t become CRIMINAL case very often.”—MSNBC legal analyst @CevallosLaw on charges against Trump organization@MorningMika left speechless! 🤔🥴#tcot #Trump @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/Prm9vS8CmJ — Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) July 1, 2021

We’ll find out later today once the indictments are unsealed just what kind of case the Manhattan DA really has:

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg seemingly tried to dodge cameras today, by arriving at Manhattan Criminal Court 45 min earlier than he said he would… but we got him! He just surrendered. Exact charges expected to be released later today. pic.twitter.com/1RRko0HUF6 — John Dias (@JohnBDias) July 1, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

