The Free Beacon’s Matthew Foldi has a great thread on the National Education Association taking up several far-left resolutions, such as accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and investigating organizations that are “attacking” educators doing anti-racist work. It’s really neck-and-neck which is the worst of the teachers’ unions at this point. As Foldi warns, “This is who teaches our kids.”

Fact-check: True. Randi Weingarten said back in April that “American Jews are now part of the ownership class” who want to yank the “ladder of opportunity away” from others.

“The NEA will publicize its support for the Palestinian struggle for justice” … and its “heroic struggle against military repression and ‘ethnic cleansing’ by the Israeli state.” Good of them to put quotation marks around “ethnic cleansing” to show they were being sarcastic.

But here’s where it gets good. The NEA needs money to look into the Heritage Foundation and other groups that are “attacking” educators doing anti-racist work.

“We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work,” which will cost an additional $56,500.

How dare they “storm” school board meetings and give input as to how their children are educated.

Yes. We’ve already seen teachers compiling a list of parents involved in anti-CRT groups and looking for people to “infiltrate” their communications and maybe even hack their websites.

