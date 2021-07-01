https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/nea-votes-to-budget-an-extra-56500-to-research-the-organizations-attacking-educators-doing-anti-racist-work/

The Free Beacon’s Matthew Foldi has a great thread on the National Education Association taking up several far-left resolutions, such as accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and investigating organizations that are “attacking” educators doing anti-racist work. It’s really neck-and-neck which is the worst of the teachers’ unions at this point. As Foldi warns, “This is who teaches our kids.”

new from @alexnester2020 and me @FreeBeacon THIS IS WHO TEACHES OUR KIDS@NEAToday taking up several far-left resolutions – Accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing”

– “Decolonizing curriculum”

– Opposing police unions

– Supporting @nhannahjones

https://t.co/J6fg2OWxtd (1/5) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 30, 2021

@NEAToday, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, will be conducting an *entirely virtual* convention, even though unionized teachers across the country were some of the first prioritized for COVID vaccines. Because science!https://t.co/J6fg2OWxtd (2/5) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 30, 2021

Teachers’ unions across the country have come out against both Israel and Jews in recent months. @AFTunion head @rweingarten criticized Jews as being “part of the ownership class” dedicated to denying opportunities to others.https://t.co/J6fg2OWxtd (3/5) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 30, 2021

Fact-check: True. Randi Weingarten said back in April that “American Jews are now part of the ownership class” who want to yank the “ladder of opportunity away” from others.

@NEAToday NBI 29 costs $71,500 “Arab population of Palestine has again risen up in a heroic struggle against military repression and “ethnic cleansing” by the Israeli state…The NEA’s support of this struggle will weaken reaction internationally”https://t.co/J6fg2OWxtd (4/5) pic.twitter.com/RKOxFOYJcq — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 30, 2021

“The NEA will publicize its support for the Palestinian struggle for justice” … and its “heroic struggle against military repression and ‘ethnic cleansing’ by the Israeli state.” Good of them to put quotation marks around “ethnic cleansing” to show they were being sarcastic.

But here’s where it gets good. The NEA needs money to look into the Heritage Foundation and other groups that are “attacking” educators doing anti-racist work.

NEW: @NEAToday just adopted its New Business item 2, voting to spend $56,500 to “research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work.” Specifically citing @Heritage, presumably referring to @realchrisrufo and others pic.twitter.com/U6NxJOOWcq — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 1, 2021

“We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work,” which will cost an additional $56,500.

The national teachers union is funding an attack machine against me, @Gundisalvus, and our allies. We were born for this fight—and will show no mercy to the corrupt ideologues who are ruining American education. Swords up!⚔ https://t.co/TmOP0f5mRc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 1, 2021

You know you’re over the target… — Audrey Russo 🎙 (@audrey_russo) July 1, 2021

Show no mercy. Go hard. — Garry Maddocks (@GarryMaddocks) July 1, 2021

This is what we need more of. Men with spines. Keep at ‘em, @realchrisrufo — Robert Smallwood Jr (@SmallwoodRobJR) July 1, 2021

Slay ‘em ⚔️ — Critical Based Theorsist in General 🦮💅👩‍✈️ (@holistnick) July 1, 2021

The group with the lowest education level on the planet is seeking to fundraise from the people that they’ve “educated” to stop people from seeking a real education. Got it. — Andrew Miller (@AJMiller_Spo_Wa) July 1, 2021

In other words, they’ll get the propaganda sent out so the so called “educators” can repeat it enough to make it true. — Tim Howard (@timsmithb85) July 1, 2021

Too effective for their comfort. The humiliation of Joy Read was the last straw. — rocketman (@rocketm03290073) July 1, 2021

Rufo, you have many teachers on your side. Probably a large majority. The left is louder, obnoxious, and bullying. — Omay (@Omay28864100) July 1, 2021

Any organization that indoctrinates racism into our children should rightfully be attacked by every parent trying to raise their children free of racism. — White unvaxxed unmasked conservative male (@RageAga76569044) July 1, 2021

You’ve already written a detailed refutation of this post-modernist racist theory by nihilistic theorists. Now its time to expose & purge the racist cult leaders from the curriculum & rescue the young minds damaged by these anti-thought cult methods of indoctrination. — GLENN OBANION (@gobantwo2) July 1, 2021

“attacking educators” – how teachers unions regard parents who hold teachers accountable for their students’ instruction. — BlueridgeWV (@Blueridgewv) July 1, 2021

How dare they “storm” school board meetings and give input as to how their children are educated.

Does this essentially amount to teachers (who pay the union dues) funding attacks on parents who object to those teachers who promote race and gender shaming of their children? If this isn’t the best reason to break the teachers union, I don’t know what would be. — Laurie (@laurieinri) July 1, 2021

Yes. We’ve already seen teachers compiling a list of parents involved in anti-CRT groups and looking for people to “infiltrate” their communications and maybe even hack their websites.

