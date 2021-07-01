https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-ncaa-policy-allows-student-athletes-to-benefit-from-their-name-image-and-likeness

For better or for worse, college athletics as we’ve always known them are officially over.

Beginning on Thursday, college athletes will be allowed to profit off their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). The rules apply for all three divisions and apply for all incoming and current student-athletes.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image, and likeness opportunities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The decision was made by the NCAA’s board of directors on Wednesday, and comes after last week’s unanimous Supreme Court decision, ruling in favor of a group of former and current college athletes over rules limiting compensation. The new policy will be interim until federal legislation is adopted.

According to ESPN, the rules will allow athletes to make money off of their social media accounts, signing autographs, teaching camps or lessons, starting their own businesses, and being involved in advertising campaigns, among other avenues.

According to the NCAA website, “The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools:

Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.

College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image, and likeness.

Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.”

For those in favor of college athletes receiving pay for their efforts, the policy is a step in the right direction, though it does avoid pay-for-play for athletes.

“The new policy preserves the fact college sports are not pay-for-play,” said Division II Presidents Council chair Sandra Jordan, chancellor at the University of South Carolina Aiken. “It also reinforces key principles of fairness and integrity across the NCAA and maintains rules prohibiting improper recruiting inducements. It’s important any new rules maintain these principles.”

The ruling changes everything, and we’re already starting to see the impact. Just a few minutes into the NIL rules being in place, the frenzy began.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder — twin sisters on the Fresno State basketball team — signed as spokeswomen for Boost Mobile.

“It was really exciting that such a known company wanted to work with Hanna and me,” Haley Cavinder said. “… This is a big switch for all student-athletes. Being able to use your name, image and likeness is something we all deserve, and I’m really thankful the NCAA is finally passing this.”

Bo Nix — starting quarterback at Auburn University — partnered with Milo’s Sweet Tea on Thursday.

According to ESPN, Will Ulmer — an offensive lineman at Marshall University — has been previously forced to play country music under the alias “Lucky Bill” or turn down money from venues. The new rules will now allow Ulmer to play without having to hide his identity.

Now that the NCAA will allow it, I will be playing live shows this year as Will Ulmer!! I am open to all venues and business opportunities!! DM if interested, let’s make some music🎶 pic.twitter.com/iniLdoz2ye — Will Ulmer 𓅓 (@UlmerWill) July 1, 2021

Though the floodgates are now open, there are schools that will limit the companies that athletes can work with.

BYU will require student-athletes to have their NIL agreements reviewed by the athletics administration, and all agreements must conform with the school’s Honor Code.

“This is terrific news for our student-athletes, and we are excited for them to be able to capitalize on their name, image, and likeness,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement. “We’re eager to assist our student-athletes as much as we can with the opportunities ahead, and we have policies and processes in place to help make sure they’re staying compliant and not putting themselves in problematic situations.”

