https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/infrastructure/561087-new-video-shows-water-rushing-into-garage

Video footage taken from the scene of the condominium building that collapsed last week in Surfside, Fla., shows water pouring into the garage and debris on the floor just minutes before the building gave way, ABC affiliate WLS reports.

Adriana Sarmiento told WLS she and her husband were swimming in the pool at a nearby resort while on vacation when they heard a loud noise coming from the Champlain Tower South building.

They went to investigate what they heard and saw concrete debris littering the garage and water rushing in from the ceiling.

Video shows debris and water gushing in the parking garage of the Surfside condo minutes before it collapsed. : Adriana Sarmiento via @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/ZAju3mroyr — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 30, 2021

Sarmiento told CNN she watched residents from the building rush to their balconies to see what was going on and she urged them to evacuate, but said she thinks they couldn’t understand her.

Just a few minutes later the building collapsed.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“For me, it’s been very difficult thinking of everyone who lived there,” Sarmiento told CNN.

At least 18 people have been confirmed dead and 145 people are unaccounted for following the collapse last Thursday.

Crews are continuing to work to locate residents underneath the rubble. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation, but reports have indicated the building was in dire need of major repairs.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

HOW IVANKA TRUMP HELPED AFTER TRAGIC MIAMI TOWER COLLAPSE, ACCORDING TO REPORTS

COLLAPSED MIAMI CONDO’S STRUCTURE WAS DETERIORATING IN APRIL, LETTER WARNS

DEADLY BUILDING COLLAPSE JUST A BLOCK FROM IVANKA TRUMP AND JARED KUSHNER HOME

BIDEN TO INVEST $100B ON INTERNET FOR ALL AMERICANS

NEW AMTRAK MAP SHOWS US RAIL NETWORK IT CAN BUILD WITH BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

MISSISSIPPI WATER WOES DRAG ON WEEKS AFTER STORMS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

