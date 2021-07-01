https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-yorkers-done-with-cuomo

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has had an exceptionally rough pandemic — politically speaking.

His policies led to the deaths of thousands in the Empire State’s long-term care facilities.

He tried to cover up the deaths he caused.

He lied to New York lawmakers about federal investigations of his deadly policies.

Reports surfaced that he gave preferential pandemic treatment to family members.

Multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual improprieties and harassment.

Several politicians, staffers, and media members shared stories of his bullying.

He accepted millions of dollars to write a book touting his leadership during a pandemic.

It’s no wonder that, according to a new Siena College poll, New Yorkers have tired of his antics and want him gone.

What did the poll say?

The Siena survey of New York voters conducted June 22-29 revealed that nearly a quarter (23%) said Cuomo should resign immediately.

Another 39% said he should finish his term but not seek re-election in 2022.

Only a third of voters (33%) — including just 43% of Democrats — said he should run for re-election.

Voters also told Siena that, if Cuomo runs in 2022, only 35% of them are prepared to re-elect him. A majority (56%) told pollsters that they would prefer someone else — slightly worse than the 37%-to-53% results of the same question last month, the Siena survey said.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg noted in a statement that, though it might be considered “good news” that “only 23 percent of New Yorkers want him to resign,” the news isn’t that great when combined with the voters who don’t want him to seek re-election: “62 percent say he should not run for a fourth term.”

The main pandemic-related topic plaguing Cuomo, according the survey’s results, is the nursing home scandal. While New Yorkers still give him positive marks for managing the state’s vaccination program, keeping people updated with accurate information, and overseeing the reopening of New York, he is underwater — significantly underwater — when it comes to how he handled nursing homes during the pandemic.

By a nearly three-to-one margin (60% to 22%), New Yorkers said he did a “bad job” versus a “good job” on the nursing home issue.

Not surprisingly, 81% of Republicans said he did a bad job. And 64% of independents said the same.

The bad news for Cuomo: a plurality of Democrats (49%) agreed with Republicans, saying Cuomo did a bad job on the nursing home scandal. Only 30% said he did a good job.

