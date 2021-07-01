https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/newsletter-much-of-what-will-be-taught-in-kindergarten-will-be-foundational-thinking-about-being-anti-racist/
We’ve seen the chart before that says children begin to discern race at 3 months old, when they look more at faces that match the race of their caregivers. Now it’s been included in the newsletter of High Tech Elementary Mesa, a charter school in San Diego. The newsletter declares the school an equity project and an anti-racist organization and explains what this means in practice, and warns that no longer can we be a society of “color blindness” where people claim to see all humans the same way.
Conversations about race and justice will start in kindergarten; they’d start earlier if they had access to the kids.
From my sons kindergarten teacher. All the CRT buzzwords. Intersectionality, privilege, anti-racist, etc. pic.twitter.com/0kpkSOU57d
— 🇸🇻 Scott O’Brien 🌋👻🐲🥩 (@ScottOBrien79) July 1, 2021
If you can’t read that second bit, it’s the teacher introducing herself:
“Chicanx.”
I love how that infographic starts at 0 years
— Christian Montoya (@m0nt0y4) July 1, 2021
Ughh. The bio.
— Nicholas Cracker (@nuanceproject) July 1, 2021
All the other kindergarten teachers had shit like “I enjoy the outdoors and puppies”
— 🇸🇻 Scott O’Brien 🌋👻🐲🥩 (@ScottOBrien79) July 1, 2021
Dismantle monolingual spaces? Goodbye language immersion classes I guess
— Haunted Backlog (@Haunted_Backlog) July 1, 2021
A non-woke teacher: “… I grew up in South Bay San Diego & I understand that my role as a teacher is to see each of my students as individuals, treat them with respect & compassion, & help them as they learn what is needed to grow into happy & self-reliant adults.
— mlbrown (@mlbrown40742864) July 1, 2021
Hopefully your son’s FORMER kindergarten teacher.
— Peter Green (@pcg) July 1, 2021
Teachers are trained in this poison, then they get hired at your school. That’s how it spreads.
— Planet, please pitch, play perfectly pleasantly (@PlayPleasantly) July 1, 2021
No, critical race theory is only taught in law schools …
“It’s not happening in elementary schools.” https://t.co/yaVBDnLHsB
— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) July 1, 2021
I would pull my kid from that class or transfer to a different school if possible – that’s straight-up indoctrination by a radical cultural Marxist, not education
— TK-421 ⚔️ (@harding_kt) July 1, 2021
Education in the U.S. has been rotted to the core. Only way out is to opt-out personally and start to build new schools and new systems that run in parallel.
— Dr. Chief Heretic, Neanderthal Hedge Fund Manager (@TheChiefHeretic) July 1, 2021
“..will be developing foundational thinking about being actively anti-racist.”
In this particular document, they seem happy to admit they are developing a new (and terrible) operating system for humanity, and installing it in children.
— Jason Woodgate (@yfbc) July 1, 2021
Yeah, elementary school kids really get the nuance behind words like intersectionality.
— Stuart Chambers (@StuartChambers9) July 1, 2021
The part about “No longer can we be a society of color blindness” is the thing that gets under my skin. No, that is exactly what we should be!
— Dave Elliott (@podcastff) July 1, 2021
Zero chance my kid would be in that classroom.
— Tim Spivey (@timspivey) July 1, 2021
“That’s not CRT.”
— Schleicher (@Schleichfreund) July 1, 2021
uh so they are basically saying without intervention children will naturally become racist, as young as 2 because racism is our natural state and therefore we are fundamentally flawed and have original sin. Cult.
— n0nservatum (@n0nservatum) July 1, 2021
That’s what they’re saying.
