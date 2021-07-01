https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/newsletter-much-of-what-will-be-taught-in-kindergarten-will-be-foundational-thinking-about-being-anti-racist/

We’ve seen the chart before that says children begin to discern race at 3 months old, when they look more at faces that match the race of their caregivers. Now it’s been included in the newsletter of High Tech Elementary Mesa, a charter school in San Diego. The newsletter declares the school an equity project and an anti-racist organization and explains what this means in practice, and warns that no longer can we be a society of “color blindness” where people claim to see all humans the same way.

Conversations about race and justice will start in kindergarten; they’d start earlier if they had access to the kids.

From my sons kindergarten teacher. All the CRT buzzwords. Intersectionality, privilege, anti-racist, etc. pic.twitter.com/0kpkSOU57d — 🇸🇻 Scott O’Brien 🌋👻🐲🥩 (@ScottOBrien79) July 1, 2021

If you can’t read that second bit, it’s the teacher introducing herself:

“Chicanx.”

I love how that infographic starts at 0 years — Christian Montoya (@m0nt0y4) July 1, 2021

Ughh. The bio. — Nicholas Cracker (@nuanceproject) July 1, 2021

All the other kindergarten teachers had shit like “I enjoy the outdoors and puppies” — 🇸🇻 Scott O’Brien 🌋👻🐲🥩 (@ScottOBrien79) July 1, 2021

Dismantle monolingual spaces? Goodbye language immersion classes I guess — Haunted Backlog (@Haunted_Backlog) July 1, 2021

A non-woke teacher: “… I grew up in South Bay San Diego & I understand that my role as a teacher is to see each of my students as individuals, treat them with respect & compassion, & help them as they learn what is needed to grow into happy & self-reliant adults. — mlbrown (@mlbrown40742864) July 1, 2021

Holy shit. — haeccitas (@haeccitas) July 1, 2021

Whew. Time to find another option. — Julia Quets (@JuliaQuets) July 1, 2021

Hopefully your son’s FORMER kindergarten teacher. — Peter Green (@pcg) July 1, 2021

Teachers are trained in this poison, then they get hired at your school. That’s how it spreads. — Planet, please pitch, play perfectly pleasantly (@PlayPleasantly) July 1, 2021

No, critical race theory is only taught in law schools …

“It’s not happening in elementary schools.” https://t.co/yaVBDnLHsB — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) July 1, 2021

I would pull my kid from that class or transfer to a different school if possible – that’s straight-up indoctrination by a radical cultural Marxist, not education — TK-421 ⚔️ (@harding_kt) July 1, 2021

Education in the U.S. has been rotted to the core. Only way out is to opt-out personally and start to build new schools and new systems that run in parallel. — Dr. Chief Heretic, Neanderthal Hedge Fund Manager (@TheChiefHeretic) July 1, 2021

“..will be developing foundational thinking about being actively anti-racist.” In this particular document, they seem happy to admit they are developing a new (and terrible) operating system for humanity, and installing it in children. — Jason Woodgate (@yfbc) July 1, 2021

Yeah, elementary school kids really get the nuance behind words like intersectionality. — Stuart Chambers (@StuartChambers9) July 1, 2021

The part about “No longer can we be a society of color blindness” is the thing that gets under my skin. No, that is exactly what we should be! — Dave Elliott (@podcastff) July 1, 2021

Zero chance my kid would be in that classroom. — Tim Spivey (@timspivey) July 1, 2021

“That’s not CRT.” — Schleicher (@Schleichfreund) July 1, 2021

uh so they are basically saying without intervention children will naturally become racist, as young as 2 because racism is our natural state and therefore we are fundamentally flawed and have original sin. Cult. — n0nservatum (@n0nservatum) July 1, 2021

That’s what they’re saying.

Related:

FAIR: Lawsuit filed against school district that had children participate in ‘privilege walks’ based on skin color https://t.co/nfUw2FB1KC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

