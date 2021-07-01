https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/newsletter-much-of-what-will-be-taught-in-kindergarten-will-be-foundational-thinking-about-being-anti-racist/

We’ve seen the chart before that says children begin to discern race at 3 months old, when they look more at faces that match the race of their caregivers. Now it’s been included in the newsletter of High Tech Elementary Mesa, a charter school in San Diego. The newsletter declares the school an equity project and an anti-racist organization and explains what this means in practice, and warns that no longer can we be a society of “color blindness” where people claim to see all humans the same way.

Conversations about race and justice will start in kindergarten; they’d start earlier if they had access to the kids.

If you can’t read that second bit, it’s the teacher introducing herself:

“Chicanx.”

No, critical race theory is only taught in law schools …

That’s what they’re saying.

