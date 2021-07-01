http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uajb-QMzEpA/

The National Football League (NFL) has responded to former player and coach Eugene Chung’s accusation of discrimination that was waged against the league late last month, saying it was “unable to confirm” the accusation.

“After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made,” the league said in a statement released on Thursday.

Last month, Chung alleged that the NFL was only interested in hiring the “right minority.” Despite being Korean, Chung alleged that he was told he was not a minority. “It was said to me, ‘Well, you’re really not a minority,’” Chung told the Boston Globe.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority. So I was like, ‘What do you mean I’m not a minority?’”

Chung claims the interviewer told him, “You are not the right minority we’re looking for.”

Chung, who played pro football for five years in the league for the Patriots, Jags, and Colts, most recently served as a coach on the Eagles staff in 2019.

As previously reported by Breitbart News, “The NFL created the Rooney Rule to increase the number of minority hires among the league’s head coaches. Recently, the rule got a makeover and was expanded to include hiring minority candidates for assistant coach and front office positions. Should a team satisfy the Rooney Rule requirements and hire the minority candidates, the league can reward the team with extra draft picks.”

