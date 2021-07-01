https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/01/notice-the-wording-sharyl-attkisson-breaks-down-nsas-statement-about-tucker-carlsons-spying-allegation/

Last week on his Fox News program, Tucker Carlson said he has confirmed what a government whistleblower told him about the Biden administration and the NSA spying on him. Carlson said the whistleblower read him things that could have only come from somebody with direct access to his texts and emails.

After Carlson’s comments, the NSA released a statement:

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson saw some things of interest in the NSA’s reaction:

Stay tuned!

