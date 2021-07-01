https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/01/ny-teacher-explains-that-anti-racism-means-never-having-to-say-youre-sorry-because-apologizing-is-a-product-of-white-dominant-culture-video/

Evalaurene Jean-Charles is a teacher as well as the founder of Black on Black Education.

“Black on Black Education” is ostensibly about working with black educators and giving them the tools to make black students successful. And evidently the best tool in those educators’ toolbox is Critical Race Theory.

@MythinformedMKE, who closely monitors toxic “anti-racism,” recently posted footage of a March 2021 roundtable discussion hosted by Jean-Charles. And let’s just say it doesn’t inspire confidence in New York’s education system:

A New York teacher suggests, “apologizing” and a societal expectation of women to submissive and “docile” are both products of “white dominant culture”. Taken from a New York educators “anti-racist” roundtable discussion. Critical Race Theory in k-12. pic.twitter.com/tlr0dqQXip — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 1, 2021

Feel free to watch the full discussion all about “white dominant culture”:

Source link. It’s also has the “made for kids” option on YouTube: https://t.co/sPkIy1D5q5 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 1, 2021

Plenty of insanity there. But honestly, just the clip is enough to make you want to throw things and slam your head against the wall.

Wtf even is this nonsense?! 🤷🏽‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/y1pPwQE5c8 — Nath Holt (@Nath_Holt) July 1, 2021

Garbage. Absolutely garbage — don juan (@bulldogPRIDE95) July 1, 2021

Seriously. Women apologizing is a result of white dominant culture?

Do these people know about any other cultures…? Any at all? Go tell Japanese women that their submissiveness is a product of white supremacy and watch them become very unsubmissive. — Naninizhoni (@naninizhoni) July 1, 2021

I guess she’s never been to Asia, Africa, South America or the Middle East. — Christian Alexander Phoenix (@CPhoenix315) July 1, 2021

How hopelessly ignorant of the world do you have to be to believe this trash? https://t.co/lYgpQVDJr4 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 1, 2021

These people need to travel — Jeanninepowers (@Jeannin55385803) July 1, 2021

These people need to get their heads examined.

how ‘anti-racist’ is it to bring up race in literally every fkn conversation you have — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) July 1, 2021

Explain why blaming everything that could be considered bad on white people isn’t racist. — Well_How_Did_I_Get_Here? (@WellHowDidIGet1) July 1, 2021

Haven’t you heard? Expecting an explanation is itself racist.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who constantly demand apologies every time they feel offended. 🤔 https://t.co/l927Y5Tn5H — Lalo (@LaloDagach) July 1, 2021

And these are the same people who think they know better than you what’s best for your kids.

Our society is far too tolerant of stupid people, who we allow to fill important roles in public institutions. — CN (@comp_napper) July 1, 2021

Fire every one of these teachers, they have no place teaching kids in K through 12 https://t.co/lJ6SEIkOOC — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 1, 2021

The NYC public schools have a malignant cancer growing within the faculty and administrators — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) July 1, 2021

