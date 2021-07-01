https://www.oann.com/oecd-corporate-tax-agreement-has-no-exceptions-for-china-u-s-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=oecd-corporate-tax-agreement-has-no-exceptions-for-china-u-s-official



FILE PHOTO: Outside view of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, (OECD) headquarters in Paris September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO: Outside view of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, (OECD) headquarters in Paris September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

July 1, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An agreement backing a global minimum tax reached Thursday by 130 countries does not include any China-specific carveout or exceptions, a U.S. administration official said.

China and the other members of the Group of 20 major economies all signed the agreement, which backed plans for a tax rate of at least 15%, the official added.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

