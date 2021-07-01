https://nypost.com/2021/06/30/off-duty-cop-fires-shot-after-getting-jumped-in-nyc/

An off-duty NYPD cop opened fire on a group of men after getting jumped in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police and sources said.

The male officer let off one round, which did not strike anyone, following the attack near Martense Street and Rogers Avenue in Flatbush at about 9:45 p.m., according to police and sources.

Police at the scene where reportedly 8-10 males assaulted an off duty cop. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Police at the scene where reportedly 8-10 males assaulted an off duty cop. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Police at the scene where reportedly 8-10 males assaulted an off duty cop. William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Sources said up to 10 men ganged up on the officer, though it was not immediately clear what sparked the mayhem.

The cop suffered a minor cut to his hand, caused while falling to the ground during the assault, police said.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment, cops said.

No suspects were arrested as of early Thursday, police said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

