On this day in 1776, the Continental Congress held its first vote on the Declaration of Independence; a resolution that would formally absolve all political ties between Britain’s North American colonies and England.

The original resolution was presented by Richard Henry Lee to the legislators on June 7. The motion was debated while a committee -including John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson- worked on the actual Declaration.

On July 1, 1776, debate on the Lee Resolution resumed as planned, with a majority of the delegates favoring the law.

The final vote took place on July 2nd, 1776. 12 colonial delegations voted in favor of it, with the New York delegates abstaining.

The Continental Congress officially adopted Jefferson’s Declaration on July 4th.

Read Lee’s Original Resolution below:

“That these United Colonies are, and of right out to be, free and independent States, that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved; that measures should be immediately taken for procuring the assistance of foreign powers, and a Confederation be formed to bind the colonies more closely together.”

