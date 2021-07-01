https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/01/ouch-confused-joe-biden-embarrasses-himself-again-n1458965

Crazy Joe Biden strikes again. This time, it was at a bill signing event that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Gracia (D-IL).

First, Biden slurred the title of the bill. Then, he called Waters by the wrong name, referring to her as “Maxine Walters.”

And it only got worse from there.

When Biden saw Waters, he said, “Senator, I hope. You think I’m kidding. I’m not.”

She’s not a senator and, at 82 years old, she is very unlikely to be considering running for Senate and leaving her safe seat in the House, which she’s held for decades.

Pelosi and Waters appeared visibly confused—heck, Waters was even shrugging her shoulders. Still, is it possible that Biden confused Maxine Waters with Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a black woman who is running for the U.S. Senate in Florida? The Republican National Committee thinks so.

Did Joe Biden confuse Maxine Waters with Val Demings yesterday? Demings is running for senate. Waters is not.pic.twitter.com/PgMhfk3POl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 1, 2021

It’s a good theory. I’m not sure what is worse, though: Biden mistaking Waters for Demings, or Biden thinking Waters, a total wacko, would make a good U.S. senator. Waters is a rabid left-wing conspiracy theorist who believes Reagan’s CIA created the urban crack cocaine epidemic in the ’80s. Last summer, she claimed Trump sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, as a trial run for using the military to start a civil war if he wasn’t reelected. She’s also incited violence against Trump supporters. It’s amazing that Biden could actually get her name wrong, let alone confuse her with another person entirely. But this is typical for someone whose cognitive health has been questioned for years.

