Over 180 human remains were discovered during a search at a residential school site in British Columbia, Canada.

According to CNN, the Lower Kootenay Band, a member band of the Ktunaxa Nation, released a statement on Wednesday announcing that 182 remains were found at an unmarked grave where St. Eugene’s Mission School was formerly located.

“It is believed that the remains of these 182 souls are from the member Bands of the Ktunaxa nation, neighboring First Nations communities, & the community of aqam,” the statement said, according to the outlet.

The Aqam community, a member community of the Ktunaxa Nation, conducted the search for the remains using radar, which revealed that the graves of the deceased were shallow and only 3 to 4 feet deep, CNN reported.

From 1912 until the early 1970s the school was reportedly operated by the Roman Catholic church. Nearly 100 Lower Kootenay Band members ages 7 to 15 were required by the Canadian government to attend.

“The Lower Kootenay Band is still in the very early stages of receiving information from the reports of the findings but will provide updates as time progresses,” the statement said. “The Lower Kootenay Band has living survivors of the St. Eugene’s Mission School & requests that the general public respect our privacy at this time.”

In May, the remains of 215 children were found near a residential school in Canada.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community called the discovery an “unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented” at the time.

