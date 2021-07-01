http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/hyLmierxupY/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Thursday that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) will serve on the January 6 select committee, despite threats from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

The Speaker made the announcement at a news conference on Capitol Hill:

Pelosi announces CHENEY will serve on Jan. 6 select committee. “We are very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee” — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) July 1, 2021

“We are very honored and proud she has agreed to serve on the committee,” Pelosi said.

The announcement comes after McCarthy reportedly threatened to strip any House Republicans of their committee assignments if appointed by Pelosi to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Another House Republican also seemed unbothered by McCarthy’s threat, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who told reporters on Capitol Hill “Who gives a shit?” when asked about the news.

“When you’ve got people who say crazy stuff and you’re not gonna make that threat, but you make that threat to truth-tellers, you’ve lost any credibility,” he added.

Pelosi also announced that Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) will chair the Jan. 6 select committee, while other members include, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Pete Aguilar (D-CA) Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Elaine Luria (D-VA).

Update — July 1, 11:04 a.m. ET: Cheney issued the below statement after being named to serve on the committee:

I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814. That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power. What happened on January 6th can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner. Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics.

