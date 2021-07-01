https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/poll-bidens-democrat-support-dropping-wait-till-find-arizona-stolen/

Even Democrats are turning on Biden.

A new poll found Biden’s support from Democrats dropped 7% since April.

Town Hall reported:

“U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows,” a Reuters write-up reads.

Reuters/Ipsos released a new poll on Wednesday, and the results are less than kind to President Joe Biden. The poll in question was conducted June 11-17.

Only 48% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

This is down 4 points from April.

Only 35% of Americans think that the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction.

Reuters reported:

The economy has replaced healthcare and disease as a top concern, with nearly a quarter of adults who were polled calling it the most important problem. A majority of Americans are worried about rising living costs, and the public is almost evenly split over how much the government should do to make things better, according to the poll.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, which is down 4 points from a similar survey that ran in April. The number of Americans who disapproved of Biden’s economic record rose 4 points to 43%.

…

Just 35% of the country thinks the U.S. economy is headed in the right direction, and 44% say they are “very concerned” that prices will keep rising, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Among Democrats, 78% said they approved of Biden’s economic agenda, down 7 points from April, while the number of Democrats who disapproved of his economic plan rose 6 points to 15%. That includes an 11-point drop in approval among Democrats under 40 years old, an 8-point drop in approval among minority Democrats and Democrats without a college degree.