By Jenny Goldsberry

Former President Trump appeared on One America News Network Wednesday to talk about his recent visit to the Texas border with Governor Greg Abbott. He says the Biden administration is looking “incompetent” following the border crisis.

“You know, a lot of people say they want open borders. I actually don’t think they do. Because who could think that’s good?” Trump said. “I really think they’re incompetent. I really believe that. I believe they don’t want open borders. I think they’re just incompetent. They don’t know how to stop it.”

Meanwhile, the border wasn’t in a crisis under the Trump administration. “But we did a great job and that was really almost a reunion with all the sheriffs,” Trump said. “I know them so well, I got to know them very well And we did a great job on the border.”

But Trump hopes to see Biden step up to the plate soon before it’s too late. “They better get going fast because we’re not going to have a country left,” Trump said. “If you don’t have great elections and if you don’t have borders, you don’t have a country.”

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

