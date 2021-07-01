https://bigleaguepolitics.com/donald-trump-asks-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-as-he-finally-recognizes-the-killing-of-the-jan-6-martyr/

Former president Donald Trump has finally acknowledged heroic martyr Ashli Babbitt, the peaceful protester who was gunned down in cold blood at the U.S. Capitol protest on Jan. 6.

Trump sent out the message, “Who Shot Ashli Babbitt?”, through his Save America PAC on Thursday. The following message was sent to millions of Trump’s biggest supporters:

Trump’s words come as a relief for supporters angry that he has largely let Jan. 6 ralliers languish without uttering a peep. Meanwhile, America First Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has spoken out boldly on behalf of the Jan. 6 patriots who are receiving Abu Ghraib-like treatment behind bars as they await their Soviet-style show trials.

Big League Politics has reported on Gosar’s heroism in speaking out on behalf of Babbitt and other vote fraud protesters who demonstrated on Jan. 6:

“Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) grilled a deep state bureaucrat at a legislative hearing on Wednesday over who murdered peaceful pro-Trump patriot Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 demonstration in the U.S. Capitol.

The killer has been protected by federal authorities and cleared of any charges and wrongdoing. Gosar does not believe this is acceptable, and he questioned former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen over the systemic injustice perpetrated against her and other Trump supporters.

“Mr. Rosen, do you recall the name of the young lady, a veteran wrapped in the American flag, who was killed in the U.S. Capitol?” he said.

“I do, her name was Ashli Babbitt,” Rosen responded via a Zoom call.

“Yes, Ashli Babbitt. Was Ashli Babbitt armed?” Gosar asked.

Rosen became uneasy at this point, claiming that he did not want to comment on “individual situations.” Gosar did not accept this sorry excuse and continued to press forward with his questioning.

“Was the death of Ashli Babbitt a homicide?” Gosar asked, before adding that the death certificate listed it as a homicide.

“Who executed Ashli Babbitt?” Gosar asked with Rosen yet again refusing to address the question and offer a response.

At this point, Gosar switched his questioning over to Washington D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III, who was also appearing before Congress over Zoom.

“What are the rules of engagement at the D.C. protest?” Gosar asked Contee.

“The only time we engage in riot gear is in situations where there is an actual attack that is going on,” he responded.”

Trump will need to stand up for his supporters more often if he intends to run for president yet again in 2024. Perhaps Trump should consider Gosar as a vice presidential replacement for the traitor Mike Pence to keep him focused on the pure America First message.

