https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/putin-photo-of-the-day/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NEW – Putin has signed a law that force foreign social media giants to open offices in Russia in order to have greater control over Big Tech.
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 1, 2021
Social media giants will be required to open an executive office in Russia.
He said that social media is now starting to hear what Russia is saying on laws about certain material spreading online.
Putin added that no country wants child pornography, or how to make weapons circulating across platforms.
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VSkWXHUGfZ
— Teresa 2.0 (@Thorsome4) June 30, 2021