Chabad Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky was stabbed outside of Shaloh House of Boston on Thursday.

A Chabad Rabbi was stabbed outside of a Chabad Center in Boston on Thursday.

It happened outside the Shaloh House, a synagogue and school in Brighton near Boston, Massachusetts at approximately 1:00 PM, police said.

The victim Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky is a Chabad Rabbi and father of children who moved from Israel to help serve the Russian-speaking Jewish community in Boston.

The attacker was immediately arrested by Boston Police.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time, although there are reports that he has sustained serious injury to his shoulder.

Please say Tehillim for Shloime Ben Zlata Miriam.

The Shaloh House is the site of a Gan Israel Day Camp, which was in session at the time of the attack. The facility immediately went into lockdown to ensure the safety of all the children and staff in the camp, and at no point during the incident were any of the children in danger, Rabbi Dan Rodkin, Director of the Shaloh House, said in a statement to parents.

This is a developing story that will be updated.