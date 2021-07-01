https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/561183-read-the-charges-against-trump-org-cfo-Weisselberg

The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports On The Money: IRS faces 35 million unprocessed tax returns | Robinhood to pay record million settlement Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds MORE, was indicted Thursday on 15 tax-related charges.

New York prosecutors brought the charges against the executive, which include falsifying business records and criminal tax fraud.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday afternoon. It accuses Weisselberg and the Trump Corporation of “a systematic ongoing course of conduct with intent to defraud more than one person and to obtain property from more than one person by false and fraudulent pretenses.”

Read the full charges below:

