https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rep-andy-biggs-republicans-should-boycott-witch-hunt-jan-6-capitol-riot

GOP Rep. Andy Biggs said Thursday he hopes fellow House Republicans will not participate in the new, Democrat-led select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“This isn’t an investigation,” the Arizona congressman told the “John Solomon Reports” podcast. “This is a witch hunt.”

Biggs also responded to the Supreme Court ruling earlier in the day that upheld new Arizona election laws on provisional ballots and ballot harvesting, saying the measures “helps with election integrity.”

“It’s very positive,” he said.

Biggs also spoke just minutes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named members to the select committee and appointed Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson as chairman.

“Well, that Bennie’s the chair doesn’t surprise me, for sure,” he said about Thompson, who already leads the chamber’s Homeland Security committee. “He’s been driving to be there. I would hope that Republicans just simply don’t participate.

“And listening to the Democrats who were speaking on the floor yesterday in favor of this bill, I think anybody listening that would understand very clearly that this is not something, ‘We want to get after the truth.’ This gets to what you and I have been talking about, the failure of Democrat policies. I think this is a distraction move themselves. I mean, if I thought it was going to be a fair thing, then I would have supported it.”

He also argued that what would be “most helpful” in any Jan. 6 investigation would be the release of 14,000 hours of Capitol Building surveillance tapes.

“I want to see those,” Biggs said.

