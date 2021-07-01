https://www.newsmax.com/politics/buddy-carter-herschel-walker-georgia-senate/2021/07/01/id/1027128/
About The Author
Related Posts
Leftist Outlet Vox Stealth Edits March 2020 Article “Debunking” Lab Origin of the Fauci Virus
May 25, 2021
New Cartoon by Gary Varvel Hits Biden’s G-7 Gaffes
June 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy