By Jenny Goldsberry

Sara Carter was in Falfurrias, Texas this week to capture the discovery of migrants’ bodies dying at the border. According to the Sheriff deputies at the scene, they likely die of dehydration and other forms of heat exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez is concerned to see increasing numbers. “Anytime you recover seven bodies within six days, that’s a high volume,” Martinez said.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez agreed that the number is already high, and bound to get higher. “They get detached from the group, they get lost, they’re out there in the elements. With the South Texas heat, they don’t have water, they get dehydrated and that’s when you start seeing more of these fatalities,” Olivarez said. “Right now, in Brooks County, I believe they’ve already encountered 49 deaths up until this year. Which is a lot.”

After discovering the bodies, state officials test them for diseases. “In fact a few of the bodies that have been recovered out here have tested COVID positive,” Carter said on Hannity Thursday.

As a result, Martinez is not only worried about the dead, but also the living. “You know very well you have others that are contaminated that are walking through, that have made it through because these are left behind,” the Brooks County sheriff said.

Carter found that border officials recovered 250 bodies in 2019. But this year already, they’ve already recovered 202.

