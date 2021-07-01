http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ufQJcDozxZA/

TREVOR Bauer’s accuser says the baseball star raped and repeatedly punched her in the genitals, according to shocking legal documents.

In disturbing images, the woman, identified by her lawyers as Ms Hill, can be seen with two black eyes and visible injuries to her face.

Bauer, 30, is being investigated by police following allegations he inflicted “severe physical and emotional pain” on the woman he met after she tagged him in an Instagram story.

New details of her allegations against Bauer emerged on Thursday after she filed for a domestic violence restraining order two days earlier.

Court records obtained by The Sun detail how Hill alleged Bauer hit her on the face, vagina, and buttocks. Hill also alleges he strangled her with her hair.

The documents also show how Bauer appears to have text Hill to ask her how she was in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

The screenshot, said to have been sent by Bauer, reads: “I feel so bad that this happened.”

“I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next,” Ms Hill explained in a sworn declaration. “I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

Medical records appear to show she was hospitalized for injuries which included a head injury.

MLB star Bauer was named in a litany of accusations that went from consensual to vicious causing the 27-year-old San Diego woman he met online to suffer black eyes and various scratches.

In the first encounter, the woman reportedly drove from San Diego to Los Angeles to meet Bauer.

Once they became intimate, the woman claims Bauer used her hair to choke her until she blacked out, court documents show.

It was then that the woman claims Bauer “sexually assaulted” her by sodomizing her, leaving bleeding and struggling to walk .

The pair communicated the next morning with Bauer allegedly teasing her about being sore and her informing him that she did not enjoy the time together, according to the report.

During this second time together the woman accused the pitcher of punching her several times in the head and vagina.

“After punching me several times, he then flipped me back onto my stomach and began choking me with hair,” she said.

“I lost consciousness again.”

She said: “This was the first punch I felt but it is very possible that Trevor had already been punching and scratching the right side of my face while I was unconscious.

“Trevor then punched me hard with a closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head, and both cheekbones. I remember this vividly and it was extremely startling and painful.

“I was absolutely frozen and terrified. I could not speak or move. After punching me several times, he then flipped me back onto my stomach and began choking me with hair. I lost consciousness again.

“He opened my legs to expose my vagina and began punching me repeatedly in the vagina.”

The experience, she says, left her in a state of shaking and sobbing – with Bauer allegedly trying to inform her she was safe.

The declaration goes on to add that it was during their second and final time together that the woman visited an emergency room and claims to have been diagnosed with a head injury and assault by manual strangulation.

The woman appears to have sought help from the Pasadena Police who reportedly hatched a sting operation to record Bauer on the phone.

She said: “‘I was afraid what Trevor would do if he found out. I remain afraid that Trevor will find me and hurt me for going to the hospital.”

The woman reportedly quizzed Bauer about his actions while she became unconscious and the Dodger hurler said he punched her buttocks and she let him know that she didn’t consent to that.

Bauer then switched topics, the accuser reportedly wrote in her declaration.

Bauer’s agent Jon Fetterolf told TMZ on Wednesday: “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021.

“We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face.”

The woman’s attorney, Marc Garelick, said: “Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible.

“[We] sought and obtained an order for Protection from the Court against Mr Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.”

Garelick added: “The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain.

“We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”

Fetterolf said the woman, named by her attorneys as Ms Hill, twice “drove from San Diego to Mr Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.”

He added: “Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the accuser] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter.

“In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion.

“Mr Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory.”

Fetterolf said Bauer and his alleged victim “have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks.”

The woman has obtained a temporary restraining order against the Cy Young winner and Pasadena police are said to be investigating.

Lt. Bill Grisafe said: “It is an active investigation.” No charges have been reported.

Fetterolf added: “Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications.

“Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Dodgers said in a statement they take “any allegations of this nature seriously.”

