https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/siren-the-nea-will-debate-making-covid-19-vaccines-and-testing-mandatory-for-students-and-staff-before-returning-to-face-to-face-instruction/

School-choice advocate Corey DeAngelis spotted this new action item ahead of an upcoming meeting for the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country.

“The NEA will call for mandatory safe & effective COVID-19 vaccinations & testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions[…]”:

Why, yes, they are “freaking serious”:

Narrator: It was not a surprise at all:

Source:

Link:

Maybe someone at the debate can bring this up? Please?

And we also remember teachers jumping the line so that they could open schools and then they did not open schools:

Thankfully, these unions don’t have an iron grip everywhere:

So, will parents revolt?

Answer: Probably not:

Could be:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...