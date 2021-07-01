https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/01/siren-the-nea-will-debate-making-covid-19-vaccines-and-testing-mandatory-for-students-and-staff-before-returning-to-face-to-face-instruction/

School-choice advocate Corey DeAngelis spotted this new action item ahead of an upcoming meeting for the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country.

“The NEA will call for mandatory safe & effective COVID-19 vaccinations & testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions[…]”:

The nation’s largest teachers union has a new business item awaiting debate: “The NEA will call for mandatory safe & effective COVID-19 vaccinations & testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions[…]” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2021

Why, yes, they are “freaking serious”:

They want mandatory testing for all students and teachers even after vaccinations? Are they freaking serious? https://t.co/x6QPomRZI2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2021

Narrator: It was not a surprise at all:

Moving the goalposts—what a surprise. https://t.co/09z81oK9xK — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 1, 2021

Maybe someone at the debate can bring this up? Please?

Given the lingering concerns over heart problems for teen boys and the fact that it’s not even approved for emergency use for anyone under 12, this is yet another data point in the “Teachers Unions not only don’t care about your kids, they actively despise them” trend. https://t.co/zi38PAV8Sb — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 1, 2021

And we also remember teachers jumping the line so that they could open schools and then they did not open schools:

I’m old enough to remember when teachers unions demanded teachers jump the COVID vaccination line ahead of higher-risk populations to “get back to in-person school”. Now they’re demanding mandatory vaccinations for students too, who are at ~zero risk of COVID? Genuinely evil. https://t.co/FTgEvCfrlW — Eric (@The_OtherET) July 1, 2021

Thankfully, these unions don’t have an iron grip everywhere:

They are going to try to blow up another school year in the Democratic areas they control. https://t.co/4CPeY3FW8k — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 1, 2021

So, will parents revolt?

Parents are going to riot in the streets when September rolls around. — Joe Nocera (@opinion_joe) July 1, 2021

Answer: Probably not:

I thought they would last September and they didn’t. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 1, 2021

Could be:

People thinking parents are en masse going to fight back on this…maybe but I doubt it. What I really can picture is teachers not standing for it. https://t.co/yu3jhAKhwS — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 1, 2021

