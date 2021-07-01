https://hannity.com/media-room/sliwa-blasts-de-blasio-youre-a-police-hater-there-is-no-doubt-about-it/

SLIWA on HANNITY: AOC is ‘All Out Crazy’, Nothing But a ‘Sanctimonious Hypocrite’ on Public Safety

posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago

New York Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa ripped the city’s Democratic leadership on ‘Hannity’ Monday night where he slammed AOC, a.k.a All Out Crazy, for having armed security guards while denying public safety to average people.

“You have dedicated decades of your life to fighting crime… This city now, New Yorkers want to be safe, but are there enough of them?” asked Hannity.

“You’re right. AOC – All Out Crazy- who has armed security officers with her at all times. Just like the rest of her Democrat Socialists of America and Social Justice Warriors, who are all sanctimonious hypocrites. They deny public safety to average people by putting handcuffs on the police instead of the criminals!” said Sliwa.

“I never surrender. I never retreat. Last summer, when the looters took over the city streets, I was out there battling them with the Guardian Angels,” he added.

Watch Sliwa on ‘Hannity’ above.