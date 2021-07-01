https://hannity.com/media-room/sliwa-blasts-de-blasio-youre-a-police-hater-there-is-no-doubt-about-it/
SLIWA on HANNITY: AOC is ‘All Out Crazy’, Nothing But a ‘Sanctimonious Hypocrite’ on Public Safety
posted by Hannity Staff – 2 days ago
New York Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa ripped the city’s Democratic leadership on ‘Hannity’ Monday night where he slammed AOC, a.k.a All Out Crazy, for having armed security guards while denying public safety to average people.
“You have dedicated decades of your life to fighting crime… This city now, New Yorkers want to be safe, but are there enough of them?” asked Hannity.
“You’re right. AOC – All Out Crazy- who has armed security officers with her at all times. Just like the rest of her Democrat Socialists of America and Social Justice Warriors, who are all sanctimonious hypocrites. They deny public safety to average people by putting handcuffs on the police instead of the criminals!” said Sliwa.
“I never surrender. I never retreat. Last summer, when the looters took over the city streets, I was out there battling them with the Guardian Angels,” he added.
ESCAPE FROM NY: Bronx NYPD Boss Quits, Says ‘No Guidance’ from Mayor’s Office as Murders Spike
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.26.20
A prominent police commander in the Bronx resigned his position this week; blaming New York City leaders for a total lack of “guidance” as crime spikes across all five boroughs.
“A Bronx NYPD precinct commander is quitting to protest the department’s handling of police reform and anti-brutality protests,” reports the New York Post.
“Deputy Inspector Richard Brea is hanging it up after nearly three decades, Guardian Angels leader Curtis Sliwa told The Post on Thursday following a phone conversation with Brea, who led the Bronx’s 46th Precinct,” adds the Post. “Brea put in his papers because his bosses are not giving him enough guidance on how to get guns and drugs off the street now that the department has disbanded and reassigned its anti-crime unit, Sliwa said.”
“He was indicating the problems after looting — like not seeing them coming,” Sliwa said.
“How am I supposed to lead?” Brea said, according to Sliwa.
