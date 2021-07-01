https://politicrossing.com/success-and-failure/

Pandemics aside, many people feel stuck in their current position and along their current career path. They might have a boss who is not encouraging, or be in a company that is not supportive.

Yet, no matter where you happen to be, you can take the reins of your own career to ensure that you are constantly adding to your store house of experiences, skills, knowledge, and insights.

Consider the case of Randy. When Randy was in his first few months working for a consulting firm, he recognized that attending local industry trade shows, expositions, and career conferences would both help to propel his career and make him a more valuable resource for his firm’s clients.

Repaid or Not

Sometimes Randy would ask his bosses for reimbursement to attend selected events. On occasion, they’d say, “Yes, go ahead. Spend the three days at the conference, we’ll foot the bill.” Often, they did not capitulate. They would not foot the bill. In such instances, Randy elected to pay his own way to attend selected conferences.

Although he was paying several hundred dollars and cumulatively, several thousand, Randy knew it was vital to stay current and aware…

He knew as well that it paid to establish key industry contacts, to determine what information people were gathering or seeking, and to gain new ideas and insights to share with his firm as well as his clients. In some cases, the conferences proved to be even more vital than Randy had originally presumed.

Asking Critical Questions

Employable talent, like Randy, devotes the time and maintains the discipline to periodically update their knowledge, skills, and information in critical areas. They ask key questions of themselves:

* Am I worth it?

* Will what I am doing make a difference?

* Will what I am learning keep me in the groove?

* Will what I seek to attend potentially add value?

Invariably, people like Randy end up attending conferences as opposed to staying away, taking the extra course, reading the authoritative book in the field, and so on. In other words, they are proactive. They don’t wait around for someone to give an offer to boost their career, they give themselves their own boosts.

Webs of Wonder

The corollary to Randy’s strategy today can be formulated partially on the Internet via webinars, specialized videos, self-study, and other learning tools. Opportunities for continual learning abound. Some resources are free, some are for a fee.

To be sure, the web lures many people in many different ways. Untold numbers of individuals are lured by news and sensationalism, social networking without specific career objectives, and other endeavors.

Forward-thinking individuals, who intend to rise in their career, approach the web in a totally different way. They seek key Youtube discussions and instructions that will add to their perspectives and storehouse of knowledge. They will sign up for online courses.

These individuals will read the long and involved articles written by the luminaries in their respective industries. In short, they are predisposed to use the web as the career enhancing tool that it certainly can be.

And You?

How about you? Are you among them? What different sites will you visit this week, that have the potential to enhance your career prospects? What will you read? For what would you sign up? What steps will you take to make a difference.

The onus is on you. No one is coming to guide you, but thankfully, you can craft an effective path for yourself. You’ll be just fine.

