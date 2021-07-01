https://therightscoop.com/breaking-supreme-court-upholds-ban-on-ballot-harvesting-in-major-arizona-voting-rights-case/

The Supreme Court has just issued a ruling in an Arizona voting rights case, where they upheld the state’s ban on “ballot harvesting” and the policy of throwing out a ballot cast in the wrong precinct:

BREAKING NEWS: In 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS upholds two Arizona voting provisions: a ban on so-called “ballot harvesting,” and a policy that throws out an entire ballot if it was cast in the wrong precinct. Challengers argued that both provisions discriminate against minority voters. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 1, 2021

Justice Alito writes the majority opinion joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. Justice Kagan dissents joined by Breyer and Sotomayor. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 1, 2021

Justice Alito for the court, “[W]e think it prudent to make clear at the beginning that we decline in these cases to announce a test to govern all VRA §2 claims involving rules, like those at issue here, that specify the time, place, or manner for casting ballots.” — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 1, 2021







This is a really big deal, because the elimination of ballot harvesting is one of the major elements in new election laws being passed around the country, like the Georgia law that gained so much negative attention earlier this year.

It should also be noted that the Supreme Court is overturning an en banc decision by the 9th circuit who claimed this violated the Voting Rights Act.

You can read the full ruling here:



Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

