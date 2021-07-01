https://therightscoop.com/breaking-supreme-court-upholds-ban-on-ballot-harvesting-in-major-arizona-voting-rights-case/

The Supreme Court has just issued a ruling in an Arizona voting rights case, where they upheld the state’s ban on “ballot harvesting” and the policy of throwing out a ballot cast in the wrong precinct:


 
This is a really big deal, because the elimination of ballot harvesting is one of the major elements in new election laws being passed around the country, like the Georgia law that gained so much negative attention earlier this year.

It should also be noted that the Supreme Court is overturning an en banc decision by the 9th circuit who claimed this violated the Voting Rights Act.

You can read the full ruling here:

