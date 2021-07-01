https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/supreme-court-upholds-two-arizona-voting-laws-undermine-biden-admins-georgia-case/

Two major wins for election integrity.

The Supreme Court just upheld two Arizona voting laws that were being challenged.

The first one was the “out of precinct” policy.

This policy required election officials to discard ballots that were cast in the wrong place.

The second rule that was upheld was Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting.

Ballot harvesting is the collection of ballots by a third party.

What did the court do?

– Upheld two challenged voting restrictions in Arizona

– Declined to adopt a clear test for how Section 2 applies going forward, but offered “guideposts” that interpret when it can apply more narrowly, making it harder to win other challenges in the future — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 1, 2021

It was a 6-3 decision with only Justices Kagan, Breyer, and Sotoymayor dissenting:

Justice Alito writes the majority opinion joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. Justice Kagan dissents joined by Breyer and Sotomayor. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) July 1, 2021

The impact of this case might stretch outside of Arizona as well.

According to Jonathan Turley, a legal scholar, this ruling could undermine the Biden Administration’s case against Georgia:

However, the Court punts on a clear or binding rule for future cases: “we think it prudent to make clear at the beginning that we decline in these cases to announce a test to govern all VRA §2 claims involving rules…that specify the time, place, or manner for casting ballots” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 1, 2021

