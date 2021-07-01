https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/supreme-court-upholds-two-arizona-voting-laws-undermine-biden-admins-georgia-case/

Two major wins for election integrity.

The Supreme Court just upheld two Arizona voting laws that were being challenged.

The first one was the “out of precinct” policy.

This policy required election officials to discard ballots that were cast in the wrong place.

TRENDING: “CNN’s About Controlling Negroes, That’s What It Stands [For], Controlling Negroes” – Vernon Jones DESTROYS CNN Reporter

The second rule that was upheld was Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting.

Ballot harvesting is the collection of ballots by a third party.

It was a 6-3 decision with only Justices Kagan, Breyer, and Sotoymayor dissenting:

The impact of this case might stretch outside of Arizona as well.

According to Jonathan Turley, a legal scholar, this ruling could undermine the Biden Administration’s case against Georgia:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...