Texas sheriffs and other law enforcement groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration for preventing the arrest or deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

Five counties, five sheriff’s departments, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees with a national law enforcement organization signed onto the lawsuit filed with the federal court of the Southern District of Texas.

Former Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is the lead attorney for the plaintiffs.

“The ICE officers involved in this case are absolutely astounded at what their superiors are asking them to do: Releasing people charged with rape of a child, releasing people charged with dealing drugs and resisting arrest,” Kobach said to the Washington Examiner.

“These are really serious criminals, and ICE is being ordered by the political leadership of the Biden administration to turn them loose,” he added.

The lawsuit says that a change in policy by President Joe Biden in relation to the detainment of illegal aliens means that many dangerous criminals are being released in the U.S.

In one case, ICE refused to take custody of a man who had been deported four times and was convicted of domestic violence, evading arrest, and multiple counts of driving under the influence. Local law enforcement was forced to release him.

“Congress has mandated that the executive branch must detain and remove certain illegal aliens, but the Biden Administration is ignoring the law,” said Kobach.

“The administration’s actions have forced ICE to stand down and have almost brought deportations to a halt,” he added. “That has fueled the crisis at the border, encouraging more illegal immigration. It has also created an unbearable burden for local law enforcement in Texas.”

Critics of Biden’s lax immigration policies have pointed to a worsening crisis at the border as evidence of their inefficacy. On the other hand, illegal alien advocates have excoriated the Biden administration for not doing enough to end deportations.

Biden’s immigration plan includes a “roadmap to citizenship” for the millions of illegal aliens already in the United States.

