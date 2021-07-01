http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eJNw7fR6Xb0/the-marvelous-rummy.php

I don’t really have anything to add to Tevi Troy’s fine remembrance of Donald Rumsfeld that appears in City Journal, but it is worth passing along a couple of exhibits about why he was the kind of person who we should wish to have in greater supply. First, his classic letter to the IRS, which I think everyone ought to copy and send in with their own Form 1040 every year, with a copy sent to their member of Congress:

And this short memo to Doug Feith is classic too, featuring none of the usual bureaucratic language used to lard up most such communications in government agencies:

