Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doubled-down on her vitriolic rhetoric regarding the Middle East peace process in a recent interview; saying she absolutely agrees with the host’s criticism of the “criminal” Israeli government and other “White Supremacist Jews.”
“Absolutely” Ocasio-Cortez agrees with host calling Israeli Government “criminal” “white supremacist Jews”https://t.co/5Mc4uK04AW pic.twitter.com/wWpEjbRs5P
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2019
“There’s a lot of young Jewish people that I know that are absolutely against the occupation and I wanted you, because often on this program, we have the freedom to address the fact that something that you know people, it’s an oxymoron, how do you have white supremacist Jews? How do you have people like Stephen Miller? How do you have these individuals who are legit aligning with racism and white supremacy, but they’re Jewish and it’s something that most people can’t wrap their brains around. But it’s a real thing and what’s going on with Israel and Palestine, while it’s very deep, it is very, very criminal. It is very, very unjust,” said ‘EBRO in the morning.’
“Absolutely, and I think to where we’re at as a country when it comes to Israel-Palestine is very much a generational thing. I think that when we start looking at it through that lens, a lot of this stuff starts to make sense. It’s like what you’re talking about, young Jews in Israel are sick of this,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
President Trump called-out ‘The Squad’ on social media earlier this month; blasting the four freshman Congresswomen as “racist troublemakers” and “not very smart.”
“The ‘Squad’ is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border…And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!” posted the President on Twitter.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1153315875476463616
‘The Squad’ consists of Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley.
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez erupted on social media following the Israeli Prime Minister’s decision to block entry to Reps. Tlaib and Omar Thursday; suggesting Netanyahu’s decision was rooted in Islamophobia.
“[Members of Congress] are frequently asked to visit Israel to ‘see things for ourselves.’ But Netanyahu choosing to ban the only 2 Muslim women in Congress from entering tells the US that only *some* Americans are welcome to Israel, not all. Trump is exporting his bigotry &making matters worse,” posted Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.
MoC are frequently asked to visit Israel to “see things for ourselves.”
But Netanyahu choosing to ban the only 2 Muslim women in Congress from entering tells the US that only *some* Americans are welcome to Israel, not all.
Trump is exporting his bigotry &making matters worse. https://t.co/PFdMDxuIfJ
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 15, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied access to the country for Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Thursday; saying they routinely “deny Israel’s legitimacy” and call for a boycott against the Jewish State.
Read his full statement below:
No country in the world respects America and the American Congress more than the State of Israel. As a free and vibrant democracy, Israel is open to critics and criticism with one exception: Israeli law prohibits the entry into Israel of those who call for and work to impose boycotts on Israel, as do other democracies that prohibit the entry of people who seek to harm the country.
In fact, in the past the US did this to an Israeli member of Knesset, as well as to other public figures from around the world. Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting the legislation of boycotts against Israel in the American Congress.
Only a few days ago, we received their itinerary for their visit in Israel, which revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.
For instance: they listed the destination of their trip as Palestine and not Israel, and unlike all Democratic and Republican members of Congress who have visited Israel, they did not request to meet any Israeli officials, either from the government or the opposition.
A week ago, Israel warmly welcomed some 70 Democratic and Republican members of Congress, who expressed broad bipartisan support for Israel, which was also demonstrated a month ago in a resounding bipartisan vote against BDS in Congress.
However, the itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it.
In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel.
Therefore, the minister of interior has decided not to allow their visit, and I, as prime minister, support his decision.
Nonetheless, if Congresswoman Tlaib submits a humanitarian request to visit her relatives, the minister of interior has announced that he will consider her request on the condition that she pledges not to act to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit.