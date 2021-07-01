https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/today-chinese-communist-party-celebrates-100-years-power-death-destruction/

Today is 100 years of millions of deaths and COVID to top it off. Steve Bannon at the War Room is covering this today.

Check it out here.

China has a long history and beautiful culture. It has loving and kind people and big cities and the Great Wall.

It also has a Communist Party that has been around for 100 years today.

TRENDING: “CNN’s About Controlling Negroes, That’s What It Stands [For], Controlling Negroes” – Vernon Jones DESTROYS CNN Reporter

Join the War Room with Steve Bannon for their thoughts on the CCP’s history in China.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

