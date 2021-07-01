https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/07/01/top-10-examples-of-leftist-and-democratic-racism/

For July’s Top 10, let’s apply some scrutiny to this never-ending narrative on race from leftists. If our friends on the left, particularly members of the Democratic Party, are to be believed, they are the ones who are striving to protect Americans from racism, are seeking to remove bigotry from our great country, and are promoting ‘racial justice,’ whatever the heck that is. But anyone paying attention knows the facts point to a much different reality. If we assess racism using the ostensible definition currently employed by the left, racism is indeed alive and well in today’s America, and it is flourishing not in the form of white supremacy, but rather under the guise of the supposed anti-racist left.

#10 – Promotion of the word ‘whiteness’ –

Here’s a quick experiment which is easy to conduct. Perform a Google search of the word ‘whiteness,’ followed by a search of the word ‘blackness.’ What will you find? For ‘whiteness,’ we’ll find endless websites, videos, and books dedicated to overcoming the affliction of ‘whiteness.’ The left considers the perceived mentality and values of those who happen to have white skin to be so problematic that unsolicited advice and coaching must offered. For ‘blackness,’ the opposite is true, unsurprisingly. Our second search yields an equal amount of material detailing the victimhood of black folks, reasons why blacks should be angry about their alleged oppression, and guidance on what to do about it. By any definition, do you know what we call assertions which automatically assign evaluations of one’s character based solely on their skin color? We call that racist.

Books galore are available for those suffering from white guilt. Next step? Adding a category to the Dewey Decimal System for this nonsense.

#9 – Chicago Mayor Lightfoot granting interviews with ‘black and brown reporters’ –

This was the logical next step. If a group of people are constantly being demonized simply because of their race, at some point members of that race need to be punished. It was the same logic that infiltrated early-1930s Germany. Initially there was some pushback from members of the media against Lori Lightfoot, but they quickly fell in line. Once you start agreeing with leftist racism, it’s difficult to turn back. It’s a slippery slope. The only question is, who will be the next politician to follow suit and will they up the ante?

What does an incompetent, racist mayor look like? He/she can come in a wide array of appearances, including one which causes nightmares.

#8 – Yale University speaker fantasized about shooting white people –

For this one, let’s allow the words of the speaker, Dr. Aruna Khilanani to speak for themselves, “This is the cost of talking to white people at all — the cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.” She went on to add, “I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the world a favor.” Sounds charming, doesn’t she?

A bit of advice. If you’re a white man looking to spice up your love life, stay away from psychopathic, racist psychiatrists from New York City. It could be dangerous.

#7 – Prohibiting the distribution of food and water at Georgia polls suppresses black votes –

The goal of this provision within the Georgia voting law which went into effect in late-March is obviously to prevent outsiders at polling stations from essentially bribing soon-to-be voters with water and sandwiches. Makes sense, right? But the pushback from the left insisted the stipulation specifically targeted black voters, with one activist arguing, “You know something is wrong when you can’t give grandma a bottle of water and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.” Therefore, follow the apparent logic. This law doesn’t target white voters because a white grandma is capable of eating and drinking before she votes, or she can remember to bring a snack and a water bottle if she thinks she might be waiting on line for a while. But a black grandma? We can’t expect her to take care of herself like that. What’s wrong with you?

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) arguing that a law prohibiting Democrats from giving voters a burger and a Pepsi equates to Jim Crow.

#6 – Candidate Joe Biden: ”Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” –

When then-candidate Biden made this statement almost two years ago, the left predictably brushed it off as “That’s just Joe being Joe,” and simply chalked it up as just another Biden gaffe. But it wasn’t. A Biden ‘gaffe’ is when he thinks he’s in Vermont but is actually in New Hampshire, or when he asks a wheelchair-bound politician to stand up. But when Ole’ Joe states that “Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” we’re getting a clear look into his half-empty brain and his attitudes towards race. In President Biden’s mind, white kids are talented and bright, and poor kids are black. And it’s his job to make sure you understand that those within the two categories are equal. At the risk of being scolded by our Department of Redundancy Department, can you imagine the uproar if Donald Trump had made this statement?





If they had let him speak a few more minutes, we would’ve undoubtedly been treated to something like, “Black kids are just as intelligent as rich and middle-class kids.”

#5 – University of Michigan-Dearborn announces whites only cafe –

It started out innocently enough, at least in the minds of certain racists in academia. The University of Michigan-Dearborn last year held an event called “The BIPOC Café” which intended to provide “a space for student[s] from marginalized racial/ethnic/cultural communities to gather and to relate with one another and to discuss their experience as students on campus and as people of color in the world.” Sounds pretty racist, considering they’re essentially practicing segregation, right? Only there was no issue with the BIPOC Café initially because it’s OK to discriminate against white students. But when the university announced their “Non-POC Café” (for non-People of Color… a woke way of saying “white”), the left lost their minds. Meanwhile, any rational observer understands that racism is racism, regardless of who you’re discriminating against in the name of equity.

The University of Michigan Dearborn: for students who want that real-life experience of early-1960s segregation.

#4 – COVID Relief Bill provides debt relief for Farmers, but only farmers “of color” –

In President Biden’s so-called “COVID Relief Bill” which was signed into law earlier this year, a provision of the bill offered debt relief to farmers struggling due to the COVID pandemic. But there was a hitch: white farmers need not apply. This is a natural progression from Affirmative Action, which is another slippery slope. If it’s OK to discriminate against people based on skin color with one government program, it should be OK to discriminate against them with all government programs, right? Fortunately, the law is losing in various court battles.

“Screw those white farmers. Now I’m going to sign this bill, and then I’m going to hang out with Corn Pop and listen to my record player.”

#3 – The Duke Lacrosse case –

It’s hard to believe, but this incident is now fifteen years old. It earns a place on this list however, because it marked the beginning of America’s widespread acceptance of anti-white racism, particularly from our media. The storyline was as follows: Three white players from Duke University’s Men’s Lacrosse Team raped a black woman who attended a nearby historically black college. The story checked all the boxes for leftist racists. Three rich white guys playing a sport they don’t like at an exclusive school weren’t the squeaky-clean smart kids they appeared to be. They were sexual predators who targeted a black stripper trying to work her way through college. The only problem? It was all a lie. Prosecutor Mike Nifong resigned in disgrace and was disbarred, but the mainstream media which helped propel the libelous story were never held to account, leading to their current behavior of reporting lies at will with impunity.

Three young men were viciously demonized by a bloodthirsty media for the crime of being white and attending a good school.

#2 – President Biden: “Black entrepreneurs don’t have accountants and lawyers” –

At the risk of being accused of misquoting our esteemed Commander-in-Chief, here is the direct quote: “The data shows, young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are. But they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas.” That’s some interesting data you have there, Mr. President. To all my black friends, and I have quite a few of them, a question: How are you not utterly outraged by this man’s blatant bigotry? Unfortunately, this is how the left thinks. “These poor black folks, they don’t know how to use their phone, or a computer. They don’t have the means to hire professionals.” My goodness, how on earth could a black person vote for this man.

Daymond John, you may be a billionaire, but don’t you worry. Our genius of a president is going to help you out by showing you how to hire an accountant.

#1 – Discrimination against Asian-American kids at Ivy League schools –

Somehow the left continues to promote the narrative that Asian-Americans are part of their intersectional coalition, evidently hoping that we don’t follow stories like this one. Many of America’s top colleges and universities, particularly in the Ivy League, are actively and openly trying to reduce the number of Asian-American student’s who gain acceptance to their institutions. And, why? Because Asian-Americans had been being accepted at a much higher percentage than other racial groups, including white students. Are those Asian-American students undeserving? Did they cheat to get in? No, but there’s just too many of them and that’s not fair. It’s blatant racial discrimination and it directly contradicts their narratives of white privilege, systemic racism, and intersectionality. It also illustrates that inequities in outcome are quite often the result of differences in culture. It’s not the system that enables Asian kids to get better grades and it’s not our institutions, it’s their culture. Want to fix disparities in outcomes? Fix the culture.

A meritocracy results in disparate outcomes by race, and we can’t have that. Solution? Discriminate against Asian kids.

PF Whalen

PF Whalen is a conservative blogger at www.TheBlueStateConservative.com. His work has appeared in multiple publications, including Human Events, the Western Journal, and American Thinker. Follow him on Parler @PFWhalen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

