Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz announced Wednesday that he and three of his colleagues have sent a letter to beleaguered pop singer Britney Spears urging her to testify before Congress about the abuse she’s faced under her imposed conservatorship.

“There are four members of Congress — myself, along with Reps. Burgess Owens, Andy Biggs and Marjorie Taylor Greene — sending a direct letter to Britney Spears,” he said during an appearance on OANN.

“We are making a direct appeal to Britney Spears to come to the United States Congress and to share her perspective on conservatorship and guardianship abuse,” he added.

Britney Spears wants justice and accountability. I am sending her a direct letter to come to the United States Congress and share her perspective on conservatorship and guardianship abuse.#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/mEBe1lRR9q — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 1, 2021

“Britney Spears wants to tell her story. She’s not someone who wants to just crawl under a rug and pretend this didn’t happen. She wants accountability and justice, and I can think of no better place than the United States Congress to really tackle this problem … and bring people from all sides of politics together to solve it,” Gaetz continued.

She’s not the only one seeking justice. After Spears testified in court late last month about the “abusive” conditions she’s faced in her conservatorship, outrage erupted throughout Hollywood and the general public.

The outrage continued this Wednesday when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied her request to have her allegedly “abusive” father removed as co-conservator.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the judge in the case reportedly ruled.

Making matters worse, later that same day, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned convicted rapist Bill Cosby’s otherwise completely valid conviction not because he didn’t do it but because of what some perceive as a technicality.

The contrast between Spears, an innocent woman who’s done nothing wrong, being forced to remain under the control of an allegedly “abusive” man, and Cosby, a convicted rapist, being freed, spurred massive, massive, massive outrage.

Here’s just a small sample:

Bill Cosby is free

and a man controls Britney Spears uterus https://t.co/7zcBxLQOCX — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) July 1, 2021

We live in a world where Britney Spears has people controlling her uterus, but Bill Cosby is free. Got it. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 30, 2021

Bill Cosby is a free man but we can’t free Britney from the chains that bind her from controlling her own body. WTF is wrong w our judicial system?! — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) July 1, 2021

Britney isn’t free, Cosby is….feels so icky — Sindhu Vee (@sindhuvfunny) July 1, 2021

Free Britney, not Cosby. — Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) July 1, 2021

Britney Spears can’t drive a car by herself, but Bill Cosby can drug and rape 60+ women and be fine? Make it make sense. — Devin Lytle (@devdevnumnums) June 30, 2021

So they freed Bill Cosby, but not Britney Spears today. Don’t ever ask what it means when people say the system fail us. #FreeBritney — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 1, 2021

First bill cosby, now Britney Spears. One of the worst days in the history of the technicalities of the legal system. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) July 1, 2021

How are we supposed to believe in the US Judicial system with Britney Spears as a prisoner in her own home and Bill Cosby running free in the streets? — Samantha Lim (@iamsamlim) July 1, 2021

Only in America can OJ Simpson commit double homicide and Bill Cosby can rape women and still be free BUT don’t let Britney Spears anywhere near her own ATM card. THE SYSTEM SUCKS! Burn it to the ground. — Joseph Kapsch (@JosephKapsch) July 1, 2021

To be fair, the cases were adjudicated in separate states. However, writing for The Independent, “journalist” Victoria Richards noted one striking similarity connecting both cases.

“Spears told a US judge that she had been drugged and ‘forced to perform against her will,’ which bears an eerie hallmark to the accusations waged against Cosby by dozens of victims,” she noted.

“The only difference in the way they’ve been treated seems to be that one is a young, vulnerable woman; the other an older, powerful man,” Richards added.

For a long time, the public thought that Spears supported her conservatorship. But while speaking before a court late last month, she poured her heart out and begged the judge to remove her father from the conservatorship.

According to Newsweek, the judge in her case “explained to the singer that the conservatorship could not be removed until a petition to terminate is submitted to the court.” Spears reportedly responded by admitting that she hadn’t known this.

Speaking with Newsweek, California attorney Alexander Ripps said at the time that all Spears had to do was try again but through a proper petition this time.

“The next step would be for Britney, or her court-appointed counsel, to file a proper petition to terminate conservatorship. Technically, the conservator, conservatee, spouse or domestic partner, any relative or friend, or any other interested party, may file a petition for termination,” he said.

“In the petition, Britney would have to state facts showing that the conservatorship is no longer required or that the grounds for establishing the conservatorship no longer exist,” he added.

With this information in hand, Spears did try again with a proper petition, but that petition failed Wednesday for reasons that remain quite unclear.

Britney Spears gets answer from judge as public cheers her request to remove father as conservator https://t.co/jfEfSzm0ZF — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) July 1, 2021

