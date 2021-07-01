https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-highlights-from-the-border-photo/
JUST IN – Trump mocks Kamala Harris’ border visit by saying, “We’re going over to the border right now— but we’re going to the real part of the border where there are real problems— not the part where you look around and you don’t see anybody.” pic.twitter.com/GoULz9BAuy
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 30, 2021
“All Biden had to do was go to the beach. If he would’ve just done nothing, we would have now the strongest border we’ve ever had.” pic.twitter.com/V2MEe5ulw2
— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) June 30, 2021
Trump back at the Border. pic.twitter.com/hW87FZOTYl
— SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) June 30, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: President Trump is speaking from the US-Mexico Border during a Security Briefing with Governor Abbott: pic.twitter.com/3pjMzOsHnV
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 30, 2021
Former President Donald Trump: “The border has never been this way. It went from the best border we ever had in the history of our country” and now “it’s a disgrace.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/YNFWqCz4rW
— Newsmax (@newsmax) June 30, 2021