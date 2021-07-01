https://thehill.com/policy/finance/561057-trump-org-cfo-surrenders-after-grand-jury-indictments-reports

The Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports On The Money: IRS faces 35 million unprocessed tax returns | Robinhood to pay record million settlement Anticipation of possible Trump Organization indictments builds MORE surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office Thursday morning, following reports that a grand jury in Manhattan filed criminal indictments against the executive and the organization for tax-related charges, according to multiple sources.

The exact charges against the longtime CFO remain unknown and are expected to be revealed later in the day. Sources told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the charges relate to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits given to Trump Organization executives.

Weisselberg, who has worked for Trump since the 1980s, was accompanied by his lawyer Mary E. Mulligan when he turned himself in at about 6:20 a.m., according to the New York Times. He is expected to be arraigned in the afternoon along with other company representatives.

Prosecutors previously tried to persuade Weisselberg to cooperate with the investigation, but his lawyers recently said he would not be of assistance, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Hill reached out to Weisselberg’s attorney for confirmation and comment.

The news of Weisselberg surrendering to authorities comes after The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was set to charge the longtime executive and the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes the next day.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday night that a Manhattan grand jury had filed criminal indictments against Weisselberg and the organization.

Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D). Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether benefits given to Weisselberg and other executives appeared in the company’s financial record-keeping system, and if the company paid taxes on those benefits.

The benefits are set to include car leases, apartment rent and private school tuition totaling thousands of dollars.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) is also investigating the Trump Organization. Her office announced last month that it was investigating the organization in a “criminal capacity,” in addition to a “civil capacity.”

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump Org, CFO indicted by New York grand jury: reports Black Caucus presses Democratic leaders to expedite action on voting rights Judge blocks Florida social media law MORE is not expected to be charged when the indictment is unsealed later in the day. Ronald Fischetti, an attorney representing Trump, said in an interview on Monday that Vance’s office told him it is currently only considering charges against the Trump Organization and individual employees for allegedly not paying taxes on company benefits.

He said there are no charges related to hush money allegations or potential fraud regarding property valuations.

This developing report will be updated.

