Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former President Donald Trump indicated he had made a decision about his plans for the 2024 presidential election cycle.

When asked by FNC host Sean Hannity if he had made up his mind, Trump replied, “Yes.”

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: We continue with the former president, Donald Trump. What a great crowd. We don’t have a lot of time, but let’s talk about your future plans. Now, I have a — (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE) HANNITY: Let me ask the crowd. Of everybody here, would you like to see the president run again in 2024? (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE) HANNITY: You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process — or — let me ask you this, without giving the answer – what the answer is — have you made up your mind? TRUMP: Yes. (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

