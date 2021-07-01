https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-says-hes-made-up-his-mind-about-2024-presidency_3883008.html

Former President Donald Trump said that he has made up his mind on whether he will run for president again in 2024, but didn’t say if he would nor not.

Trump was asked about the prospect of running for president by Fox News’s Sean Hannity during an event on Wednesday night.

“You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process—or—let me ask you this, without giving the answer—what the answer is—have you made up your mind?” Hannity asked the former president.

Trump only said, “Yes.”

Cheers and applause from the crowd then ensued.

In recent days, Trump has seemingly re-inserted himself into the national political conversation—months after he left office and after his social media accounts were banned.

The single-word response came just days after Trump held his first campaign-style rally in Ohio to support his former aide, Max Miller, in a GOP primary race against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year.

And on Wednesday, Trump visited the Texas-Mexico border and sharply criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies and messaging, while also calling for the construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall to continue. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to suspend construction of the wall, and later, he authorized funds that were appropriated for wall construction to be sent back to the Department of Defense.

The former president is scheduled to attend an event in Sarasota, Florida, on July 4.

Trump, in a statement in early June, again teased a possible run in 2024 in a critical comment directed at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook was one of the social media platforms that suspended the former president in January.

“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife,” Trump said in a statement after Facebook executive Nick Clegg announced he would be suspended for two years starting Jan. 7. “It will be all business!”

Should Trump run again, it appears unlikely that he would choose former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate for a second time. Trump has faulted Pence for presiding over the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6 that ultimately certified the election for Biden.

And again in June, Trump reiterated in an interview that he was “disappointed” by Pence’s decision not to reject electors, arguing: “I felt he had the right to send it back, and he should’ve sent it back.”

Days before Jan. 6, Pence released a statement saying that he believes the Constitution wouldn’t allow him to reject electors in favor of Trump and decided to preside over the Joint Session as president of the Senate—one of the vice president’s duties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

