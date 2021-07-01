https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trump-joins-hannity-for-town-hall-style-interview-at-us-southern-border-announces-decision-on-political-future



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Following his visit to the US southern border on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump joined Sean Hannity for a town hall style interview on Fox News.

Hannity asked the former President how the media and Democrats would have reacted to President Joe Biden’s policies if they had been enacted by Trump.

“In 2018, they accused you of putting children in cages. It turns out the video was from 2014. You were not President. Now, Joe Biden is building these cages in the middle of a pandemic high rate of positive cases of COVID, kids living on top of each other. Imagine for a second, What would the press have been like and Democrats have said, if you had built these new cages, which they’re building all over here?”

“I really had that because in 2018,” Trump replied, “and even after 2018, they came out with these horrible pictures and somebody came up and said, ‘well, who was the contractor?’ He said, ‘but I built those cages in 2014 during Obama’s administration. And it wasn’t Trump. It was Obama that built those cages.’ And after we said that—all of a sudden, the whole cage thing went away. But now they’re building them again because there’s so many kids coming in and you know, many of the kids are on suicide watch… it’s so miserable. It’s so hot. It’s like hell.”

Trump talks about the tragic conditions facing the children who have been thrown in cages: “It’s so miserable, and so hot, it’s like hell … their kids are on suicide watch.” pic.twitter.com/FalsxoCooy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2021

Hannity then stated, “90 percent of the heroin that crosses the southern border. Now fentanyl. We’ve had the two biggest fentanyl busts in the history of the country. We lose over 300 Americans a week in some cases.”

Trump replied, “It’s the worst thing of all.”

Trump says it’s tragic that Biden stopped building the wall. pic.twitter.com/hR2aCVajDR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2021

Trump spoke about his border wall achievement, saying that it could have prevented many of the existing border problems. The Biden administration put a stop to the project upon taking office in January 2020.

“I spent two and a half years winning lawsuits. We won all of the lawsuits. There were 11, we won every one of them. I started building the wall. It’s two months from completion and this guy stops it and that’s tragic and it’s dangerous for Texas and Arizona and every other state.”

Trump talks about the media’s double standards, says “You’ve got to always fight, you’ve got to keep fighting.” pic.twitter.com/5UdZ4xBE4g — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2021

Hannity brought up the media’s double standard in covering the Trump family versus the Biden family, specifically in relation to Hunter Biden. “I would argue, and I did argue on air often, that there was a whole other standard for you. If you had sons that lied on a gun permit, threw a gun in a dumpster, smoked crack, got money from Ukraine with no experience, Kazakhstan no experience, Russia with no experience. A hundred thousand dollar shopping spree and a $1.5 billion deal with the bank of China with military connections, I have a funny feeling that the media would go after you. It would be unrelenting. Why does Joe Biden get a pass?”

Trump agreed, “The Democrats get a pass. Hillary Clinton got a pass. The Democrats get a pass. You look at a guy like Bill Barr. They said, they’re going to impeach him. And once they said, they’re going to impeach him… he became afraid… I said, ‘what’s wrong with you?’ He became scared.”

The former President continued, “They go after people, they go after them so hard, and so viciously. And all of a sudden, that’s what happens. Not in all cases. We have some people that are incredible, but you have some people that get brought over to the other side for fear. And we can’t have that.”

Trump then addressed the attacks on him by the Democrats. “Look at me and they go after me with Mueller, with this one, with that one, with impeachment… I caught the impeachment hoaxes one and two, and all of this old nonsense made up stuff. In fact, they were the ones who were guilty. They come after me. New York, radical left prosecutors come after me.”

Trump then received an ovation from the audience for stating, “You got to always fight. You got to keep fighting. It’s a disgusting thing. It’s very unsafe.”

Hannity then asked about Trump’s future political ambitions. “If you move forward, you know how difficult it is, but you seem ready to re-engage in that battle?”

Trump on re-engaging in politics: “It’s not that I want to. The country needs it.” pic.twitter.com/5xBIDtahGi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2021

Trump interjected, “It’s not that I want to, the country needs it. We have to take care of it. Fighting constantly fighting, always. I mean, the country, what we’ve done is so important. Now they want to raise your taxes. They want to double your taxes.”

Trump added, “But the Republicans in the Senate have to fight hard that the taxes don’t get up. Cause that’ll be terrible for the country.”

Trump says he has made up his mind about whether he will run in 2024. pic.twitter.com/C2ksmeBSf7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 1, 2021

The Fox News host asked the former President directly regarding his future in politicians and if he made a decision yet, “I have to ask, where are you in the process of, or have, let me ask you this without giving the answer, what the answer is. Have you made up your mind?”

Trump answered simply, “Yes,” to an enthusiastic applause from the audience.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

