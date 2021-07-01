https://www.dailywire.com/news/turned-their-backs-on-israel-mccarthy-blasts-dems-after-they-reject-request-for-replenishing-israels-iron-dome

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ripped Democrats for failing to approve a GOP request to replenish the vital Iron Dome system protecting the state of Israel, saying bluntly, “House Democrats had an opportunity to show a sharp contrast from the anti-Semitic rhetoric and actions taken by some of their own members, but they didn’t.”

Prior to noting the Democrats’ rejection of the request, McCarthy made a point of thanking the Israel team that has been working tirelessly to help in the rescue and search mission taking place in Surfside in Florida after the tragic collapse of a building with condominiums. He stated, “I also want to thank all the first responders; I want to thank Israel for sending over their team as well. I know they’re working around the clock; I know it’s tedious work and I know it’s difficult. I want to know we appreciate it as well.”

Then he segued to the Iron Dome request:

Just moments ago, I made a unanimous consent request on the House floor to fund Israel’s critical Iron Dome defense system. As many of you know, we have the president of Israel here this week. The Israeli government requested resources from the United States to help them replenish the weapons system, supplies and equipment which is vital from protecting the Jewish state from terrorist attacks. As many of you know, the Iron Dome is a defensive protection; we watched the number of missiles come just a few months ago. I made the request alongside (minority) Whip (Steve) Scalise, ranking member (Kay) Granger, (Michael) McCaul and (mike) Rogers. Considering Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, this measure should have received unanimous consent. House Democrats had an opportunity to show a sharp contrast from the anti-Semitic rhetoric and actions taken by some of their own members, but they didn’t. Their caucus rejected this proposal and turned their backs on Israel instead.

McCarthy was likely referring to recent comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who compared the U.S. and Israel to terrorist organizations. As Fox News reported after Omar told CNN’s Jake Tapper she did not regret her remarks:

Omar then proceeded to blame Jewish lawmakers who find her history of anti-Israel remarks offensive, telling Tapper, “I’ve welcomed any time my colleagues [have] asked to have a conversation to learn from them, for them to learn from me.” But, she continued, “I think it’s really important for these [House] members to realize that they haven’t been partners in justice. They haven’t been [equally] engaging in seeking justice around the world, and I think I will continue to do that. It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don’t.”

The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday:

McCarthy will make a unanimous consent request that would provide the requested $1 billion in assistance and ensure the Iron Dome is ready when called upon again. Israel used thousands of missiles in May while defending itself against Palestinian terrorist attacks. The bill is expected to make the $1 billion available for Israel for the next two years should Israel decide that it still needs the funding for “the acquisition, enhancement, maintenance, and sustainment of the Iron Dome defense system to counter short-range rocket threats.” The bill’s co-sponsors are GOP House Whip Steve Scalise (LA), Kay Granger (R-TX), Ranking Member on the Appropriations Committee; Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ranking Member on the Armed Services Committee; and Michael McCaul (R-TX), Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

