The “Fixer Upper” is set to return on July 15 with a new season on a new network, the Magnolia Network.

However, before married couple and hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines could remodel and repair people’s homes, they wanted to set the record straight – they disavow accusations they engaged in racism and homophobia.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Gaineses address criticism they have received because of their associates.

As Changing America previously reported, the Gaineses are supporting an anti-critical race theory candidate named Shannon Braun, who happens to be Chip’s sister, for the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD School Board in Texas.

Critical race theory (CRT) is the notion that traditional liberal approaches to dealing with racial inequalities need to be reconsidered because laws favor white supremacy.

Opposition to CRT has been labelled as racist by some for not taking a hardline stance against white supremacy and championing social justice.

The couple donated $1,000 to Braun. It is worth noting that the district she is running in does not support CRT education.

Critics have also taken issue with their pastor and close Gaines family friend supporting gay conversion therapy, something members of the LGBTQ+ community have described as a painful and traumatizing experience, BuzzFeed reported.

“The accusations that get thrown at you, like you’re a racist or you don’t like people in the LGBTQ community, that’s the stuff that really eats my lunch — because it’s so far from who we really are,” Joanna told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s the stuff that keeps me up.”

Chip and Joanna said they are going to make a conscious effort to be open minded.

“As an American white male, it’s hard to be perfectly diverse,” Chip told The Hollywood Reporter. “In our own company, we’ve got nearly 700 employees, and one of our biggest passions is making this group represent all people.”

The recent discussion about diversity and inclusion also stems from anti-Asian sentiment, as Joanna is half Korean on her mother’s side.

“Growing up as half-Asian, half-Caucasian, I get what that feels like to not be accepted and to not be loved,” she said. “That’s the last thing I want anyone to ever feel.”

Joanna said that her mother endured racism.

“My mom is so tough, but with one look or comment, I would just see her shut down,” Joanna said of her mother’s experience with racism to The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s why she didn’t know how to help me when I would come home and say, ‘So-and-so called me this.’ It was also happening to her.”

