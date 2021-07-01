https://www.dailywire.com/news/twitter-suspends-ny-times-columnists-account-after-he-denounces-equity-as-racism

Twitter has suspended the account of a Pultizer Prize-winning New York Times op-ed writer one day after he wrote a column denouncing woke ideology as a form of “racism.”

The New York Times posted Bret Stephens’ latest column, titled “The New Racism Won’t Solve the Old Racism,” on its website on June 28 and published it in the print issue dated June 29.

In the piece, Stephens wrote that the drive to bring about intersectional “equity” — often designated by the term “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) — “is insulting to everyone who still believes we should be judged by the content of our character.”

The idea that the government should redistribute wealth along racial lines has taken on new life since Ibram X. Kendi made it the central pillar of his bestseller, “How to be an Antiracist.” Kendi wrote:

[R]acial discrimination is not inherently racist. … The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.

Stephens argued that DEI violates the morality of most Americans in both sly and blunt ways.

“Sly is the redefinition of the word ‘equity,’ which in common English means the quality of being fair and impartial, to mean something closer to the opposite: the quality of being anything but impartial to achieve a desired, supposedly fairer result,” wrote Stephens. “And blunt is the racial preference, the explicit segregation, the insulting assumption-making and the overall intellectual sophistry that is antiracist ideology in action.”

Stephens noted, for instance, that requiring Jewish employees to join “whiteness accountability” is ludicrous, given the ways white supremacists have victimized Jews at home and abroad.

“It shouldn’t be hard to see that trying to solve the old racism with the new racism will produce only more racism,” Stephens concluded. “Justice is never achieved by turning tables.”

On June 30, a Twitter reader noted that Twitter had suspended Bret Stephens’ Twitter account, @BretStephensNYT.

“Just read a piece by Bret Stephens in the int version of @nytimes/@nytopinion, thinking ‘that’s gonna be controversial’. Turns out his Twitter is already suspended. Wow that’s fast!” the tweet read.

Just read a piece by Bret Stephens in the int version of @nytimes/@nytopinion, thinking “that’s gonna be controversial”. Turns out his Twitter is already suspended. Wow that’s fast! pic.twitter.com/VWD8KxxHHw — Sabrina Elise Katonoff (@EliseKatona) June 30, 2021

Stephens’ Twitter account now says merely, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

Stephens previously wrote a devastating critique of the New York Times’ 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize-winning undertaking to date America’s founding from the importation of the first African slaves. Stephens notedthe comprehensive scholarly rejection of Hannah-Jones’ assertions before calling the undertaking a “thesis in search of evidence.”

In February, Stephens penned a column objecting to the way longtime New York Times science reporter Donald G. McNeil Jr. “resigned” after public backlash that he had said the n-word while chaperoning his daughter’s field trip — to ask about the context in which it was used. The New York Times ultimately refused to print Stephens’ column, which was published by the New York Post.

Twitter did not immediately respond to inquiries about the reason for the suspension.

