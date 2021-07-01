https://hannity.com/media-room/tx-gov-were-arresting-people-and-putting-them-in-jail-not-giving-them-bidens-red-carpet-treatment/

DEVELOPING: Texas Gov Signs New Law Banning Abortions After Six Weeks of Pregnancy

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.19.21

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new law Wednesday that would effectively ban nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, one of the strictest bills in the country that will likely end up in the courts.

“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that will ban abortions after six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant, and that will open the door to legal challenges from private citizens against abortion providers they accuse of violating the law,” reports the Washington Examiner.

The heartbeat bill is now LAW in the Lone Star State. This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion. Thank you @SenBryanHughes, @ShelbySlawson, & #txlege for fighting for the lives of the unborn in Texas. pic.twitter.com/aolhUKM9tv — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 19, 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill banning abortions after six weeks https://t.co/VRpC26Ocqf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2021

Breaking: Texas is banning abortions as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. It is one of nation’s strictest abortion measures. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law today. It takes effect in September. https://t.co/X9Y5zQ2onw — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) May 19, 2021

“The heartbeat bill is now LAW in the Lone Star State. This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion,” posted Abbott on Twitter.

If unchallenged in the courts, the new law will be enforced in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.