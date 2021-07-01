https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-added-xxxx-new-jobs-june?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported Friday morning.

Analysts predicted roughly 700,000 non-farm jobs would be added. The report follows the underwhelming May report in which 559,000 jobs were added.

The department also reported the June unemployment rate was 5.9%.

President Biden is scheduled to talk about the report later in the day.

