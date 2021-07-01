https://www.oann.com/u-s-ftc-votes-to-scrap-2015-statement-regarding-promotion-of-consumer-welfare/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-ftc-votes-to-scrap-2015-statement-regarding-promotion-of-consumer-welfare



FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

July 1, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission voted on Thursday to scrap a 2015 statement that said it would be guided in enforcement by a “promotion of consumer welfare,” a move that some experts said could lower the bar on when it decides to file antitrust lawsuits.

In an open meeting conducted online, the commission voted 3-2 to withdraw the statement, with Democrats voting for the withdrawal and Republican commissioners against.

The commission also voted along party lines to approve a rule tightening who can claim that goods are “Made in USA” and to approve a measure that would streamline FTC rule-making.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

