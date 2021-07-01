https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/01/usa-todays-investigation-into-the-vague-and-untrue-evidence-driving-trans-sports-bans-seems-very-concerned-that-conservatives-are-involved/

The fight over critical race theory in schools seems to have become a liberal (i.e., the media) vs. conservative issue, but whenever we check the comments on Twitter, we see both conservatives and liberals opposed to CRT; one woman even called out Vanity Fair for overlooking liberal parents of color in its pro-CRT article.

The same goes for laws banning transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams; it’s not just conservatives. There are plenty of liberals who have daughters in school sports and don’t want them stomped by biological males.

USA Today has done an investigation into bans on trans athletes and proceeds from the notion that it’s only conservatives behind the push. Yes, conservatives generally are for the bans, but if you let that color your view of “the science,” of course the evidence that biological males would dominate in girls’ sports seems “vague and untrue.”

A majority of states introduced bills this year that would bar transgender students from girls’ and women’s sports. A USA TODAY investigation found supporters rely on specious claims and half-truths. https://t.co/fyWrduDteQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

Rather than responding to a problem, bill sponsors cited work by Alliance Defending Freedom – a conservative, legal nonprofit that has been involved in litigation, drafted model legislation and lobbied for these bills. pic.twitter.com/FnkfynicGI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

Oh no, a conservative legal nonprofit!

ADF wrote the Idaho bill that was signed into law last year. That has become model legislation for other states, and a majority of states have copied at least one element of that bill. Seven states have signed bans into law. pic.twitter.com/N74wNI6bah — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

South Dakota’s sponsor cited three transgender girl athletes in Sioux Falls, and also said a transgender girl dominated in basketball. Neither is true. Only one transgender student has played girls sports in that state, she was an average player and didn’t live near Sioux Falls. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

Well, there’s your proof right there. She didn’t live near Sioux Falls.

In Montana, June Eastwood became the first Division I transgender cross-country runner. Supporters of the ban cite her frequently, saying she annihilated her competition. But that’s not true. pic.twitter.com/lbVTy64QV1 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

Ban supporters cite few examples because there is little evidence of a problem. High school athletic associations surveyed by USA TODAY reported receiving just two complaints about transgender participation since 2016 – one in Texas and another in Hawaii. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

Opponents worry about harm to all girls who could be subject to invasive exams. “Suspicion about anybody can land any kind of girl in the situation of having to have this invasive and traumatic experience of genital inspections,” said Kyle Velte, a University of Kansas professor. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 30, 2021

So glad that USA Today examined both sides of the issue.

Nothing to see here…. Go Ravens!!!! pic.twitter.com/WBiflItMBn — The “Still havent been to Europe” Coo (@cliffcoo) July 1, 2021

I stopped at ‘USA today investigation’. — Gene Morris (@Genemor01045469) July 1, 2021

Not. Just. Conservatives. — VRose This place makes me giggle (@whoamivwai1) July 1, 2021

It’s not just conservatives, people across spectrum know it’s wrong and unfair because Science. — kurtz von waco kid (@VonWaco) July 1, 2021

It’s not just conservatives who have a challenge here. The situation in NZ has raised a lot of heads. You can’t believe that just because there hasn’t been “many” problems that ignoring the issues will ensure there won’t be many more to come. — Clint Lien (@clintlien) July 1, 2021

The situation in New Zealand? Where the female weightlifter got bounced from the Olympics by a trans woman who absolutely dominated?

The ratio suggests otherwise. I think this is an issue everyone on both ends of the political spectrum and everywhere in between can agree on…it’s not fair. Those who like to argue it is…most likely have never participated in a sport in their lives. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — MidniteSteph🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️🌈 (@MidniteSteph80) July 1, 2021

I’m no conservative and I don’t think it’s right at all . It takes away from the female athletes — kevin @ninjaturtles (@kevin20836650) July 1, 2021

One thing we can agree on across the board. Yet here we are with an agenda driven story. — Fry Guy (@Frylockaquateen) July 1, 2021

This isn’t even political. I’m neither party I agree with parts of both. Just say you hate biological women. It’s obvious. — Wingnut (@grillmaster25) July 1, 2021

I have numerous progressive friends that have daughters and are against this. It’s not limited to conservatives. — Doug Charles (@DougCharles18) July 1, 2021

I’m not a conservative and I think there should be a separation, sorry…it’s just an unfair advantage — Elliot Alderson (@PAUnchained) July 1, 2021

I’m not a Republican and I want women’s sports to remain the way they were intended. For women only. Stop manufacturing consent USA Today. — Monices Pieces (@Monices_Pieces) July 1, 2021

I’m the most liberal person on the planet and even I agree with the ban. People that are born male are just physically better. It’s scientifically proven. It’s not fair to any of the little girls that want to compete. Call it transphobic if you want, but it’s just the truth 🥶 — J (@OneLostAquarius) July 1, 2021

True. Hard hitting, but true. — theboydoingthings🇬🇧 (@BboyDointhings) July 1, 2021

This article is loaded with misinformation. How does anyone trust @USATODAY — Cotus (@bannedtwetttter) July 1, 2021

Half-truths? They’re saying things that are painfully apparent. — gamedad (@hackandslashdad) July 1, 2021

There is no “half truth” that XX and XY chromosomes create very different human specimens and that the differences give one set of chromosomes a physical advantage in sports. — Pinky (@ThunderStorm209) July 1, 2021

“Specious claims” about biological reality. — CHT (@PrometheusAM) July 1, 2021

Biological truth still exists, scientifically and morally. “Well…we haven’t seen it happen yet so it can’t be bad” is way more unstable evidence than the possibility that biological women will be traumatized and put at an unfair disadvantage. — v | I’m a girl ya’ll my pfp is a BTS member 🍰 (@starkookslatte) July 1, 2021

Question: Why do we never hear of transmen (female to male) going out and competing in male sports? Is it because they are not as dominate, or because it is so rare it almost never happens? — TBH Plays (@TravisBHonest) July 1, 2021

I suspect your “investigation” carefully omits the fact that “transitions” in sports work almost exclusively to allow biological males to compete against biological females. Not the other way around. And this explains what this is really about. — Tajemniczy don Pedro (@TajemniczyDon) July 1, 2021

My 10yr old girls’ soccer team had a trans player that dominated. It was obvious the trans player was not like the others… there is a natural, noticeable, inherit difference even at that age. — don’t worry about it (@onepersonvoice) July 1, 2021

I am sorry, but @USATODAY I am going to need some receipts. Testosterone has some serious effects. — wolfv (@wolfv) July 1, 2021

Why does the WNBA exist if men don’t have any biological advantage in sports? — Erich Hawbaker (@GrayChevyVan) July 1, 2021

Can you define ‘girl’ or ‘woman’? What does your newspaper think these words mean? I’ll be curious to see your response, since you seem to think you understand human sex differences. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) July 1, 2021

As we said, it’s not just conservatives.

